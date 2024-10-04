Every city Banana Ball is coming to

The Savannah Bananas are on the transfer.

After promoting out baseball stadiums all around the nation in 2024, they’ve set their websites on subsequent season, saying subsequent season’s schedule on the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour Metropolis Draft on Thursday night time.

In 2025, the league will develop to 4 groups with the addition of the Texas Tailgaters, and never solely will they play in 18 Main League Baseball stadiums, they are going to take over fields in three soccer stadiums―two of them within the NFL and Clemson Dying Valley.

However that is not all. In 2026 Banana Ball will develop right into a six-team league with a 60-game nationwide schedule.

Hoping to see a recreation subsequent yr? This is a have a look at the schedule.

The Bananas introduced 30 house video games, and residential opening weekend is slated for Feb. 21. This is a have a look at their house video games:

February

February 21-23: Get together Animals

March

March 7-9: Get together Animals

March 21-23: Get together Animals

April

April 11-13: Get together Animals

April 17-18: Get together Animals

Could

June

June 19-21: Get together Animals

July

August

August 21-23: The Firefighters

The place will the Savannah Bananas journey to in 2025?

In 2025, the Savannah Bananas will head to18 MLB stadiums, a bump from the 5 visited final yr in addition to three soccer stadiums.

The NFL stadiums set for Banana Ball in 2025 are Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, house to the Tennessee Titans; and Financial institution of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, house to the Carolina Panthers. The group will even go to Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.

The stadiums the group will journey to in 2025 embrace the New York Yankees, Boston Crimson Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox, Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals, Cincinnati Reds, Kansas Metropolis Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins.

How will the Savannah Bananas adapt to soccer fields?

Soccer stadiums are identified to have among the finest atmospheres in sports activities, Savannah Bananas proprietor Jesse Cole. However the soccer stadiums additionally present a possibility to lean into Banana Ball’s novelty: the flexibility to alter the sport.

Adapting Banana Ball to a soccer subject may imply altering outfield fence distances or subject dimensions, adjustments that would make the video games extra thrilling by bringing extra homeruns or nearer outfield seats, Cole mentioned.

“They’re the most important stadiums within the nation, and we try to entertain and care for probably the most quantity of followers we will,” Cole mentioned.

Who’re the Texas Tailgaters, the brand new Banana Ball group?

The Texas Tailgaters are the most recent group in Banana Ball, slated to affix the league in 2025.

The title is a nod to one of many issues Texas sports activities followers are identified to do effectively: tailgating.

“We have now this massive imaginative and prescient for the best pregame in sports activities that we’re going to construct there,” Cole mentioned.

Banana Ball 2025: Tour Championship

The fourth group makes the ultimate piece of yet one more addition to Banana Ball in 2025: a championship match with video games at Grayson Stadium. Cole dubbed the season-ending occasion as a Tour Championship.

That championship is a lead as much as the first-ever skilled Banana Ball league slated for 2026. The origins of a possible league have roots in Banana Ball’s inception, Cole mentioned.

Cole mentioned he noticed how Banana Ball had the potential for each recreation to be aggressive, distinctive and new every night time.

“To do this you’ll want to have extra groups competing towards one another, creating storylines,” Cole mentioned. “That was the imaginative and prescient.”

