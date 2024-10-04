Every city Banana Ball is coming to

The Savannah Bananas are on the transfer.

After promoting out baseball stadiums all around the nation in 2024, they’ve set their websites on subsequent season, saying subsequent season’s schedule on the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour Metropolis Draft on Thursday night time.

In 2025, the league will develop to 4 groups with the addition of the Texas Tailgaters, and never solely will they play in 18 Main League Baseball stadiums, they are going to take over fields in three soccer stadiums―two of them within the NFL and Clemson Dying Valley.

However that is not all. In 2026 Banana Ball will develop right into a six-team league with a 60-game nationwide schedule.

Hoping to see a recreation subsequent yr? This is a have a look at the schedule.

Tiger, the Clemson mascot runs out with a giant flag as it is announced that the Bananas will play at Death Valley during the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour City Draft on Thursday, October 3, 2024 at Historic Grayson Stadium.

The Bananas introduced 30 house video games, and residential opening weekend is slated for Feb. 21. This is a have a look at their house video games:

February

  • February 21-23: Get together Animals

March

  • March 7-9: Get together Animals
  • March 21-23: Get together Animals

April

  • April 11-13: Get together Animals
  • April 17-18: Get together Animals

