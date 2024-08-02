Every Celebrity Spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics

A number of stars have chosen to come back out to assist the stellar athletes competing on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kelly Clarkson lined the opening ceremony for NBC together with Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning on July 26, which included performances from stars comparable to Woman Gaga and Céline Dion.

Throughout Dion’s highly effective efficiency, which marked her first time on stage in 4 years since being identified with stiff-person syndrome, Clarkson began getting emotional.

“I’ve been impressed, I’ve been dancing, I used to be not prepared for that ending,” Clarkson shared after Dion’s present. “If you realize something about Celine proper now, she feels that is her goal … and if you realize something about what she’s going by way of proper now — I’m so sorry, I’m making an attempt to carry it collectively proper now. However then she acquired by way of that. That was unbelievable. In my subject, she is the gold winner for vocal athletes.”

