Every Celeb Watching Simone Biles Compete at Paris Olympics 2024

Simone Biles and her Group USA gymnast friends had a full home of assist throughout their all-around qualifiers on the Paris Olympics.

The primary spherical of ladies’s competitors started on Sunday, July 28, wherein 27-year-old Biles completed with a rating of 59.566 regardless of a calf damage. Her husband, NFL security Jonathan Owens, cheered her on from afar.

“We locked in,” Owens, 29, wrote by way of Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing screenshots of the NBC broadcast on TV. “No phrases. Let’s go, child.”

Owens, who married Biles in 2023, is at the moment in Chicago at coaching camp with the Bears soccer crew. He’s slated to attend one other day of the competitors, getting particular permission from his coaches to go away observe early.

Whereas Owens, like Us, needed to watch the qualifiers on TV, many stars — from Woman Gaga to Tom Cruise — have been there in individual. Maintain scrolling to see all the celebrities in attendance: