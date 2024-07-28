Evelyn Lozada Praises Coparenting Relationship With Carl Crawford

Evelyn Lozada has discovered herself on a successful coparenting workforce with ex Carl Crawford.

“I feel generally individuals don’t perceive my relationship with him,” Lozada, 48, completely shared with Us Weekly whereas selling season 11 of Basketball Wives. “They might suppose one thing’s happening, however we’re simply usually good buddies. … It’s actually about simply having a wholesome coparenting relationship.”

The couple, who share 10-year-old son Leo, had been collectively for 4 years earlier than breaking apart in 2017. To this present day, Lozada mentioned she nonetheless enjoys spending time with the previous MLB participant, 42, at particular gatherings and occasions.

“We simply make it work,” she defined to Us. “We don’t have any drama. It’s rattling close to good to be sincere. I worth that as a result of I feel for Leo, to see me and his dad have a terrific relationship and I can go to dinner with him and Leo, it’s simply us sharing time and house with him. I feel it’s useful for him.”

In relation to relationship at the moment, the SG by Evelyn Lozada bodysuits designer mentioned she is “single by alternative.” Whereas sparks flew with LaVon Lewis on Peacock’s actuality present Queen’s Courtroom, the pair known as off their engagement in October 2023.

“I actually get pleasure from being on my own, perhaps a bit of bit an excessive amount of,” Lozada mentioned with fun. “It’s not like I’m closed off. I’m open to it. I simply don’t chase it. I really feel like whoever comes into my life, it simply actually has to make sense and slot in completely.”

In her protection, Lozada has a full schedule as a businesswoman and mother or father of two. (She’s additionally mother to daughter Shaniece Hairston, 31, from a earlier relationship.)

When she’s not filming Basketball Wives or increasing her BX Glow jewellery line, Lozada is driving her son round city for numerous sporting occasions as he tries to comply with in dad’s footsteps.

“I’m at all times doing journey baseball and tournaments as a result of he’s enthusiastic about this,” Lozada defined. “Leo’s very athletic. If he might play 10 sports activities, he would.”

She’s additionally making ready to be a grandmother when her daughter welcomes a child later this 12 months.

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Pleasant Celeb Exes in Hollywood

Love misplaced does not imply friendship misplaced for these pleasant exes! Check out ex-lovers akin to Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake, Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie, and Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, who’ve maintained shut relationships even after splitting up.

In June, Hairston stunned followers when the yoga teacher introduced her being pregnant by way of Instagram. Whereas Lozada is counting down the times and months till the infant’s arrival, she is respecting her daughter’s privateness and never discussing the information on Basketball Wives.

“The entire time we’re filming the present, we’re filming about Brooke [Bailey] doubtlessly being a grandma and me wanting into that for her,” Lozada shared. “The entire time, my daughter is pregnant and I couldn’t say something as a result of it’s not my place. It’s not my place to speak about it until she needs to.Then I comply with her lead as a result of I understand how she is. She’s simply very non-public and I respect that.”

Basketball Wives airs Mondays on VH1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.