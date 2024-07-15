Evanston Unity Soccer Festival reaches new heights

Elliott Hurtig mentioned he was taking part in soccer at James Park when he observed how the fields have been divided, every with totally different cultures and ethnicities. He determined it didn’t must be that approach.

A decade later, the Evanston Unity Soccer Pageant has developed to grow to be a metropolis staple, bringing soccer gamers from throughout to construct neighborhood and play the sport they love. The pageant, Hurtig’s brainchild, hosted its tenth annual occasion on Saturday, July 13, on the Robert Crown Neighborhood Middle. The occasion reached new heights as 61 groups participated throughout 20 fields in three divisions.

Every group was named after a Civil Rights activist: the Marley division was for the youngest gamers searching for a aggressive recreation, the Chavez division was for gamers between 30 to 45 years outdated and the MLK group was for older gamers who simply wished some pleasant soccer.

Saturday noticed a variety of groups take the sector. There have been restaurant squads like Campagnola and Zentli, a Wisconsin group that traveled from Madison, and a Metropolis of Evanston group composed of native authorities officers together with Mayor Daniel Biss, Metropolis Clerk Stephanie Mendoza and Ninth Ward Council Member Juan Geracaris.

The Metropolis of Evanston’s group was awarded the Unity Soccer Pageant trophy for finest sportsmanship.

The Metropolis of Evanston’s group was awarded the Unity Soccer Pageant trophy for finest sportsmanship. Credit score: Andrew Katz

The occasion is fully not for revenue and goals to boost cash for scholarships for youths whose households are in monetary want. This yr, the pageant tripled the quantity of scholarships awarded. The recipients of this yr’s scholarships hailed from Venezuela, Ethiopia and Jamaica. 

Hurtig mentioned he lives by the motto “the targets aren’t the objective.” The rating shouldn’t be stored, and video games are officiated by the gamers. Hurtig emphasised the target is to have enjoyable and construct neighborhood and “individuals get that.”

Elliott Hurtig

Elliott Hurtig publicizes the foundations for Saturday’s pageant.

Elliott Hurtig publicizes the foundations for Saturday’s pageant. Credit score: Andrew Katz

The Unity Soccer Pageant assembled a proper 12-person board three years in the past that helps with organizing the fields and recruiting groups. Whereas the organizers attain out to totally different ethnic and cultural teams across the space, a lot of the pageant’s promoting is achieved via phrase of mouth. 

“Now we have a number of soccer tentacles that attain out and convey individuals in,” Hurtig mentioned.

