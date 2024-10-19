Evacuation info and what to know – NBC Bay Area

What to Know Over 500 residents evacuated

No accidents reported

No less than two houses impacted by flames, with dozens extra threatened, however not broken

5-alarm fireplace response included over 120 firefighters

Westbound I-580 lanes have reopened

PG&E prospects across the blaze might expertise an influence shutoff

Firefighters anticipated to be on scene till a minimum of Saturday evening

A five-alarm brush fireplace close to Interstate 580 sparked evacuation orders within the Oakland Hills.

The blaze comes amid a pink flag warning in impact for the Bay Space as a consequence of dry and windy situations. PG&E Public Security Energy Shutoffs (PSPS) have been additionally in impact Friday as a result of fireplace climate situations, impacting 1000’s of Bay Space prospects.

This is the most recent Oakland Hills fireplace updates: