Evacuation info and what to know – NBC Bay Area

What to Know

  • Over 500 residents evacuated
  • No accidents reported
  • No less than two houses impacted by flames, with dozens extra threatened, however not broken
  • 5-alarm fireplace response included over 120 firefighters
  • Westbound I-580 lanes have reopened
  • PG&E prospects across the blaze might expertise an influence shutoff
  • Firefighters anticipated to be on scene till a minimum of Saturday evening

A five-alarm brush fireplace close to Interstate 580 sparked evacuation orders within the Oakland Hills.

The blaze comes amid a pink flag warning in impact for the Bay Space as a consequence of dry and windy situations. PG&E Public Security Energy Shutoffs (PSPS) have been additionally in impact Friday as a result of fireplace climate situations, impacting 1000’s of Bay Space prospects.

This is the most recent Oakland Hills fireplace updates:

