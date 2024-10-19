Evacuation info and what to know – NBC Bay Area

What to Know
- Over 500 residents evacuated
- No accidents reported
- No less than two houses impacted by flames, with dozens extra threatened, however not broken
- 5-alarm fireplace response included over 120 firefighters
- Westbound I-580 lanes have reopened
- PG&E prospects across the blaze might expertise an influence shutoff
- Firefighters anticipated to be on scene till a minimum of Saturday evening
A five-alarm brush fireplace close to Interstate 580 sparked evacuation orders within the Oakland Hills.
The blaze comes amid a pink flag warning in impact for the Bay Space as a consequence of dry and windy situations. PG&E Public Security Energy Shutoffs (PSPS) have been additionally in impact Friday as a result of fireplace climate situations, impacting 1000’s of Bay Space prospects.
This is the most recent Oakland Hills fireplace updates: