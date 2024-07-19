Eva Longoria Teases Character on Only Murders in the Building Season 4

Eva Longoria is giving Solely Murders within the Constructing followers a tease at what they’ll count on from her character within the upcoming fourth season.

The Determined Housewives alum lately talked with IndieWire about her function on the hit thriller comedy-drama, which sees her enjoying herself.

“It was introduced I used to be on the present, and [friends] had been like, ‘Who? What character are you enjoying? Are you the assassin?’” she mentioned. “And I used to be like, ‘No. However I’ll inform you, it’s the most effective character I’ve ever performed in my life: It’s me!’”

The brand new installment of the sequence starring Martin Quick, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez has the trio heading to Los Angeles once they study a Hollywood studio needs to show their podcast right into a film. On the similar time, the podcasters and beginner detectives dive into the thriller surrounding Charles’ (Martin) stunt double Sazz’s loss of life.

In season 4, Longoria stars as a model of herself who performs Gomez’s character, Mabel, within the film about their podcast.

“I’ve such humorous strains,” the Land of Ladies actress defined. “The showrunner [John Hoffman] known as me the opposite day, and he goes, ‘Episode 7, my husband and I are crying laughing, we are able to’t get by means of the edit, I can’t even give notes as a result of he has to maintain rewinding and we hold laughing.’ But additionally hi there! Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Steve, Marty, Selena I’m like, pinch me, I’m dreaming. To be on that set was fairly unreal. To be with Meryl? My god.”

The following installment of Solely Murders within the Constructing premieres on Hulu Aug. 27. And discover every little thing you’ll want to know concerning the new season right here.