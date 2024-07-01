Eva Amurri Marries Chef Ian Hock

Eva Amurri, the actress and way of life blogger daughter of Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri, married chef Ian Hock on Saturday.

Amurri, who runs the approach to life firm Fortunately Eva After, and Hock have been married at Windrift Corridor in New York’s Hudson Valley, in response to Individuals, which first reported the information, with Amurri sharing Individuals‘s report by way of her official Instagram account.

Sarandon and former associate Tim Robbins each attended the ceremony as did Amurri’s three kids with ex-husband Kyle Martino, to whom she was married for eight years earlier than they cut up in November 2019.

“We actually needed to heart our little household unit in all of it, and make it as a lot in regards to the children because it was about us,” Amurri advised Individuals. “We labored with our officiant to craft a ceremony that felt tremendous private and intimate, after which targeted on our second love of life: meals! All we actually wanted was the gorgeous ambiance, our nearest and dearest, and a scrumptious get together.”

She added, “Having been my second go-round at this wedding ceremony stuff, I discovered it a lot simpler to plan as a result of I discovered a lot from my first wedding ceremony expertise and I do know myself so effectively at this level in my life. My largest objective was to do precisely what we needed, with out feeling any strain from the skin. I didn’t rent a marriage planner, and crafted the entire vibe of the marriage myself. It was hectic at occasions. I didn’t have three children the final time I used to be a bride. However general, it felt so particular to get to give attention to all of the little particulars and make our day actually private.”

Amurri and Hock met at his restaurant when she was “very pregnant and had simply gotten divorced,” Amurri mentioned. The 2 received to know one another slowly earlier than Hock proposed in February 2023 in Paris, she recalled to Individuals.

“I really feel so lucky to have discovered essentially the most unbelievable associate, after actually not realizing if marriage was going to be within the playing cards for me after divorce,” she mentioned. “Having discovered essentially the most superb man who loves me and my kids unconditionally is such a present. I can’t wait to proceed our journey collectively as husband and spouse.”

The couple had their first dance to Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”

“It’s at all times meant so much to us in our relationship,” Amurri advised Individuals of the tune. “Then we danced a household dance to ‘Pleasure’ by Andy Grammer, which is our particular household tune.”

Amurri’s TV credit embrace Monarch, The Secret Lifetime of Marilyn Monroe and Undateable and her movie credit embrace That’s My Boy; New York, I Love You; and The Banger Sisters, which starred Sarandon.