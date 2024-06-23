Euro 2024 Portugal game stopped by Cristiano Ronaldo fans

Portugal’s Euro 2024 Group F win towards Turkey in Dortmund on Saturday was halted 4 occasions by supporters working onto the pitch for selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo, with two extra doing the identical postmatch.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez spoke in grave phrases concerning the incidents after the sport saying it shouldn’t be allowed to occur and urged different supporters to not comply with swimsuit.

“It’s a concern, however right now we have been fortunate as intention of the followers have been good,” he mentioned. “The followers recognise large stars and icons however there’s a very troublesome state of affairs if their intensions are improper and gamers are uncovered.

“It should not occur. There may be a number of safety, so it should not occur. Possibly there’s a message to that followers, that this isn’t the precise method [to behave]. The message is that it may worsen for the long run and it isn’t good that the gamers are so uncovered on the pitch.”

Ronaldo, now enjoying his membership soccer in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, smiled and posed for an image with a younger boy who evaded safety to run onto the enjoying floor within the seventieth minute.

The kid, aged round 10 years previous, was hugged by Ronaldo earlier than working away from safety stewards till he was unable to flee on the aspect of the pitch.

When he was being led away, stewards and substitutes on the touchline patted the boy on the pinnacle, and the gang contained in the stadium cheered as he waved whereas being led away.

A teenage boy then tried to repeat the stunt quarter-hour later, however Portugal captain Ronaldo threw his arms within the air and waved him away earlier than safety stopped the teenager from reaching the previous Actual Madrid and Manchester United participant.

On each events, German referee Felix Zwayer was compelled to delay the sport till the kids have been faraway from the pitch.

Two extra supporters, this time grownup males, ran onto the pitch in stoppage time and headed towards Ronaldo with their telephones earlier than being stopped by safety.

Lastly, two extra supporters repeated the trick as soon as the ultimate whistle had been blown, not interrupting the sport however getting on the pitch nonetheless.

The incidents will set off an computerized disciplinary investigation by UEFA over safety contained in the stadium, which is prone to host Germany’s round-of-16 fixture and in addition a semifinal later within the event.