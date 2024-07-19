Ethereum Price Pumps 5% As Analysts See ETH ETF Approvals This Week And Traders Rush To Buy This P2E ICO With Only Hours Left

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Ethereum worth surged 5% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $3,354 as of 03:13 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that rose 25% to $12 billion.

This comes as ETH crossed the $3,300 threshold amid anticipation that spot ETH ETFs (exchange-traded funds) may launch as quickly as this week. The ETH worth has surged 15% previously week.

In line with Nate Geraci, ETF analyst and president of The ETF Retailer, eight spot ETH ETFs might be launched by the tip of this week.

Welcome to identify eth ETF approval week… I’m calling it. Don’t know something particular, simply can’t come up w/ good cause for any additional delay at this level. Issuers prepared for launch. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) July 14, 2024

Issuers like VanEck and 21Shares filed amended registrations final week, hoping to obtain the SEC’s closing signoff to start itemizing their spot Ether ETF merchandise.

Because the anticipation continues to construct, the Ethereum worth has since breached the $3,100 resistance, hovering over the higher boundary of the rising channel, in accordance with information from GeckoTerminal.

The Ethereum worth has been on a sustained upward trajectory, because it crossed over to commerce over each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Shifting Averages (SMAs). With the golden cross fashioned at $3,080, the worth of Ethereum may soar even greater from this level.

Furthermore, patrons are actively shopping for, with the Relative Power Index (RSI) hovering above the 70-overbought area to commerce at 91, a affirmation of continued investor optimism.

The Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) can also be bullish, because the strains lengthen over the impartial line. The inexperienced bars on the histogram additionally assist the optimistic momentum, as they lengthen over the impartial line.

In line with the Ethereum worth evaluation on the 1-hour chart, the worth of Ethereum is about to proceed its rally over the rising channel. Moreover, the launch of the ETFs is also a significant catalyst for the ETH worth to soar within the coming months.

If the bulls capitalize on these elements, the worth of Ethereum may rally to the $3,524 degree.

Nonetheless, with the RSI displaying that the token is overvalued, sellers may begin taking management of the worth. On this situation, the worth of Ethereum may commerce, with the 50-day and 200-day SMAs appearing because the quick assist ranges at $3,204 and $3.098.

In the meantime, merchants are speeding to purchase P2E ICO eTukTuk (TUK) earlier than its presale ends in about two hours.

Crypto analyst and YouTuber Crypto Boy predicts that TUK will improve 100X after its launch.

Is TUK The Subsequent 100x Crypto? Solely 2 Hours Left To Purchase

With solely two hours left till the presale ends, last-minute merchants are speeding to purchase TUK tokens to keep away from lacking out. The presale has been extremely profitable, elevating over $3.5 million.

eTukTuk is a brand new play-to-earn (P2E) recreation that brings actual utility to meme cash. Within the recreation, gamers assume the function of a driver navigating the bustling streets of Sri Lanka, incomes TUK cash by dropping off passengers at varied locations.

TukTribe, are you able to customise, race, and earn together with your digital eTuktuks in probably the most eco-friendly and exhilarating recreation ever? 🛺💚 Each race you win helps us drive sustainability, innovation, and carry us via the tip of the presale and $TUK itemizing on a significant… pic.twitter.com/kM1OVfp75i — eTukTuk (@eTukTukio) June 4, 2024

The P2E recreation seamlessly combines the thrill of high-speed racing with the potential to earn actual rewards, considerably enhancing the general gaming expertise.

Up to now, it has garnered over 3,000 downloads on each the App Retailer and Google Play Retailer, even earlier than its official launch.

By buying TUK tokens in the course of the presale, gamers acquire early entry to unique in-game rewards and particular upgrades. Moreover, you possibly can stake tokens for an spectacular annual proportion yield (APY) of 79%.

Completely satisfied weekend, TukTribe! 🌟 We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve had over 3000 new app downloads this week alone! 🎉 We’re loving the thrill and assist. Our staff’s nearly accomplished prepping for the DEX & CEX launch. Able to moon, $TUK holders? 🚀#Sustainability 🛺♻️ pic.twitter.com/8nOe5lhED4 — eTukTuk (@eTukTukio) June 22, 2024

You may be part of the venture by shopping for TUK tokens for $0.0345 every for about one other two hours.

Purchase TUK tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit score/debit card.

