Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Jumps 3% As SEC Ends Consensys Investigation And This Casino Token Races Towards $2 Million

The Ethereum worth is up 3% prior to now 24 hours to commerce for $3,572 as of 00:05 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dipped 8%.

The surge within the ETH worth got here after Consensys stated the US Securities and Change Fee’s enforcement division is closing its investigation into Ethereum 2.0.

ETHEREUM SURVIVES THE SEC. Right this moment we’re blissful to announce a serious win for Ethereum builders, expertise suppliers, and business contributors: the Enforcement Division of the SEC has notified us that it’s closing its investigation into Ethereum 2.0. Which means the SEC… — Consensys (@Consensys) June 19, 2024

Consensys added that the choice meant the SEC wouldn’t be bringing prices alleging that gross sales of Ether are securities transactions.

Based on the agency, the SEC’s determination adopted a June 7 letter to the company, with Consensys asking if the SEC would finish its investigation into Ether after approving ETH ETFs in Could.

Hyperlink to the SEC’s letter: https://t.co/1CGbnrtQy0 — Laura Brookover (@laurabrooksie1) June 19, 2024

Ethereum Value Prediction

The Ethereum worth is making an attempt a restoration after slipping under help because of the trendline of the Fibonacci indicator. Nevertheless, with the 50% Fibonacci placeholder holding as help at $3,394, the market might nonetheless get well.

If shopping for strain will increase, the Ethereum worth might reclaim help because of the trendline. Nevertheless, solely a candlestick shut above the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement stage of $3,720 would affirm the continuation of the uptrend.

In a extremely bullish case, the beneficial properties might see the Ethereum worth reclaim the height of $3,964. Within the very bold case, it might clear it to file a brand new vary excessive above the aforementioned threshold.

GeckoTerminal: ETH/USD 1-day chart

Then again, with the decrease highs on the Relative Energy Index (RSI), in addition to its place under the sign line (orange band), the bears might take over the ETH market. If this occurs, the Ethereum worth might slip under $3,394, under which the big-picture bullish outlook could be invalidated.

In the meantime, buyers are piling into Mega Cube (DICE) as the brand new Solana GameFi coin races in direction of the $2 million mark in presale gross sales. Based on YouTube channel 99Bitcoins, DICE has the potential to 100X at launch.

Promising Various To Ethereum

DICE is the powering token for the Mega Cube ecosystem, a Solana-based on-line on line casino that rewards gamers with crypto. The platform permits customers to play video games, wager on sports activities, and earn rewards utilizing their native token, $DICE.

Introducing our 24/7 Sports activities Each day Streaks!🏆 Here is the way it works: Guess 1000 USDT on EURO 24 or COPA America and get a 20 USDT Free Guess! 🔥

Streaks reset day by day at Midnight UTC ⏰

All sports activities included with a minimal odds of 1.5 📊

Actual cash bets solely 💰 Do not miss out in your… pic.twitter.com/YpmlmPuGMw — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 18, 2024

The Mega Cube platform has been a sensation since its launch in 2023 and remains to be probably the most widespread crypto-oriented on-line on line casino and betting platforms. With the launch of the brand new crypto ICO, the challenge is ready to increase its choices.

Video games Night time Thursdays at 5 PM UTC dwell on our TG channel! We’ll be beginning off with a $1300 steadiness and no matter is gained might be shared among the many contributors on the decision! 🤑 Be part of right here 👇https://t.co/pzizhtZ2pS pic.twitter.com/u5tihwSn5E — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 13, 2024

The challenge is the primary GambleFi challenge on the Solana blockchain, and it goals to problem the on line casino sector titan Rollbit Coin.

The platform already has a person base exceeding 50,000 and 10,000 lively gamers, who wager about $50 million each month. It provides over 4000 video games from prime suppliers and over 50 sports activities and eSports.

Buyers may earn by way of the platform’s staking choice, with 10% of tokens put aside for this function.

Refer & Earn with $DICE! 🚀💰 Thrilling information! You’ll be able to nonetheless refer customers to the Mega Cube presale and earn a beneficiant 10% fee on all referral purchases. Here is a easy information on how you can get began: 1. Go to: https://t.co/E5WFsXQhfQ.

2. Join: Join your pockets.

3.… pic.twitter.com/D0wBtHX5nj — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 12, 2024

If you need to affix the presale, you should buy $DICE on the official web site for $0.075 per token utilizing BNB, ETH, or SOL. You may also earn 10% on any purchases made by buyers you refer.

Go to and purchase Mega Cube right here.

