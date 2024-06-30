Ethereum Price Heading For $3,360 – Can Key Support Levels Sustain The Uptrend?

Ethereum (ETH) is presently dealing with a essential take a look at because it approaches the important thing help degree of $3,360. This value level has emerged as a big marker in current buying and selling classes, with market individuals intently watching to see if ETH can keep its footing or if additional declines are imminent.

The $3,360 degree represents a vital battleground between bullish and bearish forces, and its end result might set the tone for Ethereum’s short-term value trajectory. On this article, we are going to discover ETH’s potential value implications within the occasion of a rejection or a breach with the assistance of technical indicators.

On the time of writing, Ethereum was buying and selling at round $3,387 and was down by 1.62% with a market capitalization of over $407 billion and a 24-hour buying and selling quantity of over $11 billion. Its market capitalization is down by 1.52%, whereas its buying and selling quantity is up by 32.02% previously day.

Will $3,360 Help Maintain Or Break?

It may be noticed on the 4-hour chart that ETH’s value has skilled a drop towards $3,360 and is buying and selling under the 100-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA). Presently, the worth is shifting in a consolidating method, which is barely above this degree.

Moreover, the 4-hour Relative Energy Index (RSI) signifies that Ethereum’s value could breach under this help degree and proceed in its downtrend because the RSI line has dropped under 50% and will drop into the oversold zone.

Having a look on the 1-day chart, it may be seen that ETH is trying to drop under the 100-day SMA. Though the worth of ETH continues to be bullish, based mostly on present value motion it might are inclined to fall additional in the long term.

Lastly, the 1-day RSI indicator indicators a bearish development forward because the sign line has already dropped under 50% and is heading towards the oversold zone. From the worth evaluation and the formation of technical indicators, it may be instructed that the crypto asset could probably break under the $3,360 help.

Ethereum’s Path Past $3,360

Exploring ETH’s prospects and methods past $3,360, it was revealed that if the worth of ETH breaks under this degree, it might transfer decrease to check the $3,051 help degree and possibly transfer on to check the $2,865 help degree and different ranges under if the worth breaches this degree.

Nonetheless, if ETH’s value faces rejection on the $3,360 help degree, it should start to maneuver upward towards the $3,659 resistance degree. Ought to the digital asset breach this help degree, it might transfer additional to check the $3,975 resistance degree and probably different greater ranges.

Featured picture from Adobe Inventory, chart from Tradingview.com