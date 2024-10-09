Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, suffers stroke

BOSTON (AP) — The household of Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, says she’s been hospitalized after struggling a stroke.

In a press release on X posted Tuesday night time by her daughter Kerry Kennedy, the household stated it occurred Thursday morning in her sleep and that she was delivered to a hospital the place she was receiving therapy and resting comfortably. They didn’t determine the hospital, nor the place she suffered the stroke.

“She is comfy, she is getting one of the best care potential and he or she is surrounded by household,” the assertion stated. “She is, as you realize, a powerful lady who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We’re taking care of her.”

The 96-year-old matriarch is the final remaining member of the prolonged household’s technology that included President John F. Kennedy, following the loss of life in 2020 of ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith, who was JFK’s final surviving sibling.

“She has had an ideal summer time and transition into fall,” the household assertion stated. “On daily basis she loved time together with her youngsters, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was capable of get out on the water, go to the pier, and revel in many lunches and dinners with household. It has been a present to all of us and to her as nicely.”

For a technology of Individuals, the Democratic Celebration clan represented the closest factor the U.S. needed to the royalty it has all the time admired elsewhere. The JFK period was dubbed “Camelot” as a result of the youthful president and his glamorous spouse, Jacqueline Kennedy, evoked a way of nationwide optimism, expressed in a line from the Broadway musical.

She was by Robert F. Kennedy’s facet when he was fatally shot within the kitchen of the Ambassador Resort in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968, simply after profitable the Democratic presidential main in California. Her brother-in-law, President John F. Kennedy, had been assassinated in Dallas lower than 5 years earlier.

The Robert F. Kennedy Middle for Justice and Human Rights, which she based later in 1968, is devoted to advancing human rights by means of litigation, advocacy, schooling and inspiration. The nonprofit additionally provides annual awards to journalists, authors and others who’ve made a big contribution to human rights. She additionally was lively within the Coalition of Gun Management, Particular Olympics and the Earth Conservation Corps.

She remained socially lively into her 90s, collaborating in a 2016 demonstration in assist of upper pay for farmworkers in Florida and a 2018 starvation strike towards the Trump administration’s immigration insurance policies. She divided her time between houses in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, and Palm Seaside, Florida.