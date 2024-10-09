Ethel Kennedy, widow of RFK, hospitalized after stroke

Ethel Kennedy, widow of former U.S. legal professional common and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, suffered a stroke final week, based on her household.

In statements posted on social media Tuesday night, the Kennedy household mentioned the 96-year-old household matriarch had a stroke in her sleep Thursday morning and was taken to a hospital. The household — which owns a big property in Hyannis on Cape Cod generally known as the Kennedy Compound — didn’t disclose the place she had the stroke or the particular hospital

“She is snug, she is getting the perfect care doable, and he or she is surrounded by household,” mentioned the assertion, which was shared by a number of members of the family, together with Kennedy’s daughter Kerry Kennedy and grandson Joe Kennedy III, a former Massachusetts congressman.

“She is, as it’s possible you’ll know, a powerful girl who has led a remarkably fulfilling life,” the assertion mentioned. “We’re taking care of her. Please maintain her in your ideas and prayers. We ask that you simply respect our household’s privateness presently.”

The assertion mentioned that Ethel Kennedy had a “nice summer season and transition into fall” spending time along with her kids, grandchildren and prolonged household.

“She was in a position to get out on the water, go to the pier, and luxuriate in many lunches and dinners with household.”

Ethel married Robert F. Kennedy in 1950. They’d 11 kids collectively, 2 of whom have died. Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated June 6, 1968, after profitable the California Democratic main within the race for president.

Ethel based a corporation in her husband’s title centered on human rights causes. The nonprofit provides annual awards to journalists, authors and others who’ve made a major contribution to human rights. She additionally was energetic within the Coalition of Gun Management, Particular Olympics and the Earth Conservation Corps.

For a era of Individuals, the Democratic Celebration clan represented the closest factor the U.S. needed to the royalty it has at all times admired elsewhere. The JFK period was dubbed “Camelot” as a result of the youthful president and his glamorous spouse, Jacqueline Kennedy, evoked a way of nationwide optimism, expressed in a line from the Broadway musical.

With extra reporting from Michael Casey of The Related Press.