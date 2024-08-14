ETH Surges 11% To Break Above $2.6K, But Experts Say Consider This New Meme Coin For Parabolic Gains

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Ethereum worth surged 11% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $2,689 as of three a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dropped 3% to $22.9 billion.

This surge within the ETH worth comes at a time when the crypto sector began recovering from the current losses, however the second-largest coin continues to be down 14% on a weekly foundation. For the second, most among the many high 10 largest cryptos by market cap are buying and selling within the inexperienced on a 24-hour foundation, whereas nonetheless seeing losses on the 7-day chart.

Bitcoin itself led the restoration, managing to go above $61K as of the time of writing, whereas ETH encountered a robust resistance at $2.7K, buying and selling slightly below it. Whereas the coin is pushing in the direction of the resistance at $3K, there are some indicators that counsel that the restoration is already shedding its power and that one other correction may begin within the hours to return.

Ethereum Worth Prediction

Whereas Ethereum noticed fairly a robust efficiency within the final 24 hours, there are a number of indicators suggesting {that a} sturdy correction ought to be anticipated within the hours to return. First, the coin’s Bollinger Bands as soon as once more narrowed, which is already a bearish sign up and of itself.

The truth that the value has dropped to the decrease band and is presently pushing it additional down makes the scenario much more bearish, because the coin’s worth is already distancing itself from the resistance at $2.7K.

An much more bearish sign comes from Ethereum’s Relative Energy Index (RSI), which dropped from the overbought zone, spiraling previous the impartial space. Because of this, it’s presently heading additional right down to the oversold sector.

This implies that merchants have rushed in to take revenue, and that their aim proper now’s to make as a lot cash as they’ll from the present volatility.

After all, the RSI worth approaching the oversold zone additionally represents a chance, as reaching this stage may trigger merchants to maneuver in and purchase the dip. In that case, they may cease the value drop and trigger one other restoration, if the demand finally ends up being sturdy sufficient to counter the correction and push the Ethereum worth again up.

The one factor that may be stated with certainty is that the value will possible keep unstable for a while, though it could stabilize over the weekend when the exercise within the crypto market sometimes drops considerably. For now, nonetheless, merchants are suggested to stay cautious and take into account their choices fastidiously.

Promising Various To Ethereum

Whereas Ethereum looks as if it’s going to as soon as once more begin spiraling down, buyers searching for main features may wish to take into account completely different alternatives. Throughout such unstable intervals, it pays to go for a cryptocurrency that isn’t affected by the shifting costs, corresponding to cryptos which might be nonetheless in presale.

The Meme Video games (MGMES) is an efficient instance of this — a brand new meme coin that not too long ago began its ICO, and was impressed by the 2024 Olympics.

Nonetheless, the venture introduced a novel twist by organizing its personal meme Olympics, introducing iconic meme cash as its athletes. There are 5 of them — Dogecoin, Brett, Pepe, Dogwifhat, and Turbo — and every of them will take part in a wide range of disciplines.

ICO buyers will be capable to choose their champion and place their bets on their favourite profitable the gold. If they’re right, they may win main rewards. Nonetheless, with a purpose to take part, becoming a member of the presale is critical, which is why the venture’s presale raised over $350k as of Aug. 9.

69 individuals have received a 25% bonus by selecting $PEPE on the #MemeGames! Coincidence or future? 🏆 Select from 5 meme icons and you can rating a 25% bonus in your $MGMES buy in the event that they win the race! 🔥 Be part of now! 👉 https://t.co/lbYNWg8iXr#Paris2024 #Presale #Crypto #Alts pic.twitter.com/q4Tdbzkpo5 — The Meme Video games (@MemeGames2024) August 2, 2024

You should buy as many MGMES tokens as you would like, and be part of the ICO as many time as you need earlier than it ends. The tokens are presently obtainable at a worth of $0.0092 apiece, and you should buy them with ETH, USDT, BNB, or credit score/debit playing cards.

Provided that the 2024 Olympics are the principle attraction this summer season, the venture is anticipated to do fairly properly, which is why an analyst from the crypto YouTube channel Cryptonews has been fairly excited to see its presale go reside.

Buy MGMES on its official web site right here.

