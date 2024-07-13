ESPYS 2024: Top moments and list of winners from sports biggest night

LOS ANGELES — Hosted by Serena Williams, the 2024 ESPYS held Thursday in Hollywood celebrated and acknowledged the very best gamers, groups and moments in sports activities.

It was an evening of excessive model contained in the Dolby Theater as a number of stars had memorable red-carpet appearances earlier than heading inside for the ceremony.

The night time celebrated a landmark 12 months for ladies in sports activities, with basketball gamers Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, JuJu Watkins and gymnast Simone Biles profitable awards. The ultimate award of the night time went to South Carolina girls’s basketball for finest crew.

Prince Harry was awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and South Carolina girls’s basketball coach Daybreak Staley acquired the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Here’s a checklist of notable winners from the night time.

Finest MLB Participant: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Finest NFL Participant: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Finest Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Finest NBA Participant: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Finest Athlete with a Incapacity: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Finest Faculty Athlete, Girls’s Sports activities: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

Finest WNBA Participant: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Finest Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball

Finest Championship Efficiency: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Finest Athlete, Girls’s Sports activities: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Daybreak Staley

Finest Play: Lamar Jackson catches his personal go

Arthur Ashe Award for Braveness: Steve Gleason

Finest Athlete, Males’s Sports activities: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Finest Report-Breaking Efficiency: Caitlin Clark topped because the NCAA’s all-time scoring chief

Muhammad Ali Sports activities Humanitarian Award: Maui Browsing Group

Finest Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Finest Staff: South Carolina Girls’s Basketball

Disney is the mum or dad firm of this station and ESPN.