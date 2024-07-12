ESPY Awards 2024: Serena Williams roasts Harrison Butker, Steve Gleason receives standing ovation

The 2024 ESPYs had plenty of awards, an abrupt ending for a lot of and a few fascinating moments, with a number of the latter coming straight from host Serena Williams.

The tennis legend undoubtedly gave the impression to be having enjoyable cracking Caitlin Clark jokes within the opening monologue and singing a music devoted to buddy/rival Maria Sharapova, however the spiciest second of the night time got here from a phase alongside her sister Venus Williams and “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson.

The trio delivered a tongue-in-cheek seminar on how followers can embrace the rising world of ladies’s sports activities, and went for the throat whereas doing so. At one level, they advised followers they might name the athletes “athlete,” “champion” and even “dumbass,” however they stated in unison “”Simply do not use the b-word.” The road was a transparent call-out of ESPN’s personal Pat McAfee, who apologized for calling Clark a “white b**** from Indiana.”

Then the group ended it with Venus urging followers to take pleasure in girls’s sports activities as simply sports activities. Serena’s response: “Besides you, Harrison Butker. We do not want you.” Brunson’s addition: “In any respect, like ever.”

“So, go forward and luxuriate in girls’s sports activities such as you would every other sports activities, as a result of they’re sports activities.” – Venus Williams “Besides you, Harrison Butker. We do not want you.” – Serena Williams “In any respect. Like, ever.” – Quinta Brunson #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/RhvxfiHUWN — Terrible Saying (@awfulannouncing) July 12, 2024

Add that to the pile of blowback the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs kicker obtained for his extremely controversial graduation speech. Amongst these in attendance on the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles was Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who defended Butker within the aftermath.

The ESPYs additionally featured their typical assortment of moments designed to tug at heartstrings and urge motion. Daybreak Staley and Nick Saban each delivered stirring speeches, Prince Harry devoted his Pat Tillman Award to the veterans behind the Invictus Video games he based and a Maui browsing group chief urged for motion towards local weather change in gentle of the newest devastating wildfire.

Probably the most emotional second got here by way of Steve Gleason, the previous NFL security who was identified with ALS in 2011. Regardless of being advised he solely had a couple of years to stay, he’s nonetheless with us, surviving in a wheelchair along with his spouse and youngsters. He obtained a standing ovation as he took the stage along with his son to simply accept the Arthur Ashe Braveness Award.

A tear may very well be seen working down Gleason’s cheek as his speech started.

The ending of the present, nevertheless, had much less grace. That was as a result of at about 11:30 p.m. ET, some viewers reported the ending of the present getting abruptly lower off, with the late night information taking up. The telecast began a number of minutes late attributable to ABC’s protection of President Joe Biden’s information convention, and that may have include penalties for ESPN.

The telecast jumped from a phase on the Maui browsing group to a speech about Prince Harry, each of which have been already aired, adopted by an ending montage regardless of the Finest Staff award nonetheless ready to be revealed.

There have been additionally awards to be given out, some prematurely of the present itself. Here is the total record.

Full record of ESPYs winners

Finest athlete, males’s sports activities: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Finest athlete, girls’s sports activities: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Finest workforce: South Carolina girls’s basketball

Finest faculty athlete, males’s sports activities: Jayden Daniels, LSU soccer

Finest faculty athlete, girls’s sports activities: Caitlin Clark, Iowa basketball

Finest breakthrough athlete: Juju Watkins, USC girls’s basketball

Finest comeback athlete: Simone Biles, gymnast

Finest record-breaking efficiency: Caitlin Clark breaking NCAA scoring document, Iowa

Finest championship efficiency: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Finest play: Lamar Jackson’s AFC championship self-catch, Baltimore Ravens

Finest NFL participant: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Finest MLB participant: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels/Los Angeles Dodgers

Finest NHL participant: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Finest WNBA participant: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Finest NBA participant: Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Finest driver: Max Verstappen, Purple Bull F

Finest golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Finest athlete with a incapacity: Brenna Huckaby, snowboarder

Sports activities humanitarian workforce of the 12 months: Angel Metropolis

Arthur Ashe Award for Braveness: Steve Gleason

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Daybreak Staley

Icon Award: Nick Saban

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Muhammad Ali Sports activities Humanitarian Award: Maui browsing group

