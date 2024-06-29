ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 4th time with surgery scheduled for Tuesday

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Longtime ESPN faculty basketball analyst Dick Vitale mentioned on social media he has been recognized with most cancers for a fourth time.

Vitale introduced Friday {that a} biopsy of a lymph node in his neck confirmed most cancers. He’s scheduled to have surgical procedure Tuesday.

“With all of the (prayers) I’ve acquired & the loving assist of my household, associates and ESPN colleagues, I’ll win this battle,” Vitale mentioned on on X, previously Twitter.

The 85-year-old Vitale has beforehand been handled for melanoma and lymphoma. He additionally had six weeks of radiation therapies final yr when checks revealed he had vocal wire most cancers.

Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979, the yr the community launched. The previous coach known as ESPN’s first faculty basketball broadcast. He’s additionally a longtime fundraiser for most cancers analysis.

Vitale helped buddy Jim Valvano to the stage on the 1993 ESPYs, the place Valvano delivered his well-known “Don’t hand over” speech. Valvano died of adenocarcinoma lower than two months later.

