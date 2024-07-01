ESPN Responds to Criticism Over Prince Harry’s ESPY Award Honor

The ESPY Awards is addressing some criticism over Prince Harry’s upcoming honor throughout the ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex is ready to obtain the Pat Tillman Award for Service on the 2024 ESPYS for his work with The Invictus Video games Basis. The Pat Tillman Award for Service was named in honor of late NFL star and U.S. Military Ranger Pat Tillman, who died throughout fight in 2004. With the award, the ESPYs honors Tillman’s legacy and somebody who has used their connection to the sports activities world to positively impression the lives of others.

After Prince Harry was introduced to obtain the consideration, Tillman’s mom spoke out in regards to the determination, telling Every day Mail she was “shocked” by the selection.

“I’m shocked as to why they would choose such a controversial and divisive particular person to obtain the award. There are recipients which might be way more becoming. There are people working within the veteran group which might be doing large issues to help veterans. These people don’t have the cash, assets, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I really feel that these forms of people must be acknowledged,” she informed Every day Mail.

ESPN responded to the criticism, telling The Hollywood Reporter in a press release, “ESPN, with the assist of the Tillman Basis, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, particularly for the work of The Invictus Video games Basis because it celebrates its tenth 12 months selling therapeutic by means of the facility of sport for navy service members and veterans around the globe. Whereas we perceive not everybody will agree with all honorees chosen for any award, The Invictus Video games Basis does unimaginable work and ESPN believes it is a trigger value celebrating.”

THR has reached out to a consultant for the Duke of Sussex for remark.

Whereas Tillman’s mom stated she was not consulted in regards to the recipient, she has additionally not beforehand been concerned with the choice means of who’s honored.

The Invictus Video games wrote through X in June of the upcoming honor, “Thanks to the @ESPYS for honouring the founding of the #InvictusGames Basis by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and our work to assist the rehabilitation of the worldwide wounded, injured or sick service group.”

Prince Harry based the Invictus Video games in 2014. Invictus is a multi-sport occasion for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and girls, each lively service and veterans.