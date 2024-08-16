ESPN fires Robert Griffin III, Samantha Ponder in cutbacks per report

ESPN fires Robert Griffin III, Samantha Ponder in cutbacks per report

by

ESPN has fired soccer analyst Robert Griffin III and host Samantha Ponder, in response to a report from The Athletic.

Griffin, a former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner at Baylor, was employed by the community in 2021 as a university soccer and NFL analyst.

Griffin joined “Monday Night time Countdown” within the 2022 season and appeared on the community’s numerous reveals.

In keeping with The Athletic, he had two years remaining on his contract, and the report said that Griffin’s seven-figure annual wage could be honored. This offseason, he was changed on “Monday Night time Countdown” by former Philadelphia Eagles heart Jason Kelce.

ESPN commentator Robert Griffin III at the broadcast desk prior to Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20, 2023.

Griffin, 34, performed eight seasons within the NFL with Washington, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens after being chosen with the No. 2 total choose within the 2012 NFL draft. His first season ended up being his greatest as he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the 12 months whereas main Washington to a postseason berth. He had a 16-26 file as a starter, throwing for 9,271 yards and 43 touchdowns and speeding for 1,809 yards and 10 scores.

NFL STATS CENTRAL: The newest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and extra.

Griffin posted a video on X, previously Twitter, in an obvious reference to the information report.

Leave a Comment