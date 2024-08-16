ESPN fires Robert Griffin III, Samantha Ponder in cutbacks per report

ESPN has fired soccer analyst Robert Griffin III and host Samantha Ponder, in response to a report from The Athletic.

Griffin, a former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner at Baylor, was employed by the community in 2021 as a university soccer and NFL analyst.

Griffin joined “Monday Night time Countdown” within the 2022 season and appeared on the community’s numerous reveals.

In keeping with The Athletic, he had two years remaining on his contract, and the report said that Griffin’s seven-figure annual wage could be honored. This offseason, he was changed on “Monday Night time Countdown” by former Philadelphia Eagles heart Jason Kelce.

Griffin, 34, performed eight seasons within the NFL with Washington, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens after being chosen with the No. 2 total choose within the 2012 NFL draft. His first season ended up being his greatest as he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the 12 months whereas main Washington to a postseason berth. He had a 16-26 file as a starter, throwing for 9,271 yards and 43 touchdowns and speeding for 1,809 yards and 10 scores.

Griffin posted a video on X, previously Twitter, in an obvious reference to the information report.

Later Thursday, Griffin posted a prolonged assertion that basically confirmed the information.

“Grateful for therefore many individuals in my time at ESPN that helped me develop as a result of they’re a few of the greatest within the enterprise,” Griffin stated. “From the printed sales space to the studio and ESPECIALLY the folks lots of you by no means see behind the digicam. They’re the REAL MVPs and sacrifice a lot time with their households simply to make sure folks like myself in entrance of the digicam even have the chance to shine.

“There have been so many superior experiences and moments that my household and I’ll always remember from the final 3 years.”

In keeping with the identical report, Ponder, who hosted “Sunday NFL Countdown,” was additionally let go. Each Griffin and Ponder have been casualties of yearly budgetary evaluations at Disney, ESPN’s mother or father firm, because it closes in on its fiscal yr.

Ponder had been with ESPN since 2011. Earlier than internet hosting “Sunday NFL Countdown,” she was a reporter for “Saturday Night time Soccer” on ABC and a contributor to “School GameDay.” In keeping with the report, potential replacements for Ponder on “Sunday NFL Countdown” embody “NFL Dwell” host Laura Rutledge and “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg.

