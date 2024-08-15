ESPN fires Robert Griffin III, Sam Ponder in cost-cutting moves: Sources

ESPN has fired “Sunday NFL Countdown” host Samantha Ponder and analyst Robert Griffin III, sources briefed on the strikes instructed The Athletic on Thursday.

The choices have been made for monetary causes as ESPN nears the conclusion of its fiscal yr on the finish of September, per a supply briefed on the matter. Each Ponder and Griffin made greater than seven figures. Every was knowledgeable of ESPN’s choice Thursday morning, a supply briefed on the choice stated. Neither Griffin nor Ponder responded to The Athletic’s requests for remark.

Ponder was coming into the ultimate season of a three-year deal price greater than $3 million, sources briefed on her contract stated. She solely labored within the prestigious position of “Sunday NFL Countdown” host and was principally off for the remainder of the yr. ESPN typically reserves some of these schedules for the Joe Bucks, Troy Aikmans and Peyton Mannings of its world.

“NFL Dwell” host Laura Rutledge and “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg are potential replacements for Ponder.

The buyouts of Ponder and Griffin are the one strikes ESPN is making in the meanwhile, but it surely may select to shed extra wage by the tip of September. Nonetheless, the cuts should not anticipated to be anyplace close to the bloodletting by which round 20 large names have been let go final June, together with stalwarts like Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber and Jalen Rose.



Samantha Ponder attends SiriusXM at Tremendous Bowl LVII in February 2023. (Photograph: Cindy Ord / Getty Pictures for SiriusXM)

Griffin, who as lately as final yr had been considered as a rising star at ESPN, had two years remaining on his deal. He was employed three years in the past after gaining curiosity from Fox Sports activities and ESPN. On the time, sources at each networks raved about what they described as among the best auditions they’ve ever seen.

He was thought of strongly to be ESPN’s No. 2 school soccer sport analyst with Sean McDonough final season, however the job went to Greg McElroy.

ESPN declined to remark.

Since Griffin’s inventory had fallen, it made him a primary candidate to be let go. Whereas his seven-figure per yr wage can be honored, his position had diminished to a degree the place ESPN determined to not hold him on.

The primary actual signal Griffin was being dropped within the order was when he was faraway from “Monday Evening Countdown,” the place he had been on the prime pregame present for 2 years. ESPN employed Jason Kelce this offseason to interchange Griffin.

Final season, Griffin additionally served on one among ESPN’s high school sport broadcast groups, working with play-by-player Bob Wischusen.

Over time, Fox Sports activities has proven curiosity in Griffin. When it sought to discover a successor to Reggie Bush on its “Huge Midday Kickoff” pregame present, Griffin was excessive on its listing, but it surely went with one other former Heisman winner, Mark Ingram II.

Griffin is lively on social media, chiming in on an array of points, together with when ESPN has had controversies. Ponder doesn’t have the flurry of social media posts like Griffin, however has chimed in at occasions about transgender athletes and different politically charged points.

In 2017, Ponder was given the glory of changing the legendary Chris Berman on “Countdown.”

Berman, maybe essentially the most distinguished on-air particular person within the community’s historical past, stepped apart, making method for Ponder. She didn’t have a lot NFL expertise, having labored her method up the ESPN ranks by being a mainstay on its iconic pregame present, “School GameDay.”

Required studying

(Photograph: Peter Joneleit / Getty Pictures)