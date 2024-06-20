ESA – Summer solstice 2024

Summer season formally begins within the Northern Hemisphere at the moment 20 June, marking the longest day of the yr. The summer time solstice, which is when the Solar reaches the most northerly level within the sky, is about to happen tonight at 21:50 BST/22:50 CEST.

Through the summer time solstice, the Northern Hemisphere will expertise the longest interval of daylight in a day or the longest day of the yr. That is due to Earth’s place in orbit across the Solar and the best way the North Pole is tilted in direction of the Solar in the course of the solstice.

The Solar’s rays hit the Northern Hemisphere at their most direct angle, leading to probably the most prolonged interval of daylight. Regardless of the lengthy hours of daylight, it might not essentially be the most popular day of the yr.

This animation exhibits one picture per day captured by the Meteosat Second Era from 20 June 2023 till 19 June 2024 captured at roughly 16:30 BST/17:30 CEST.

