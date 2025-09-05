‘Erotic’ first trailer of Emerald Fennell’s film released

By / September 5, 2025

Annabel RackhamCulture reporter

Warner Bros The Wuthering Heights promotional poster, with Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, in an embrace. It resembles the cover of a Mills and Boon novel in the 1970s or 80s, with Catherine's head thrown back in a swoon and Heathcliff standing over her, as if about to kiss her.Warner Bros

Margot Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi plays Heathcliff

The first trailer for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights is full of longing stares, sexual tension and even some bread kneading.

Fennell, whose film Promising Young Woman won her an Oscar for best original screenplay in 2021, also directed the 2023 thriller Saltburn, which went viral with scenes involving bathtubs and graveyards.

She has now turned her attention to adapting Emily Brontë’s 1847 classic novel, which stars Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie, Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi and Adolescence star Owen Cooper.

Those who have seen Saltburn won’t be surprised by some of Fennell’s artistic choices in the short clip, which appears to be more overt in its eroticism than the 1847 gothic novel.

Getty Images Director Emerald Fennell pictured with Jacob Elordi. Fennell has a chin-length blonde bob and is a woman aged about 40. Elordi, who has dark hair and eyes, has his arm around her shoulders as they both face forward posing for the camera. He is wearing a three-piece grey suit and a black tie.Getty Images

Emerald Fennell previously directed Jacob Elordi in the 2023 film Saltburn

The trailer includes a topless Elordi toiling outdoors, bread being suggestively kneaded and broken eggs being handled.

The footage also suggests suppressed sexual urges, with corsets being tightened, lingering shots of the main characters and brooding images of the Yorkshire Dales.

A story of passion and revenge, the film is based on the original story of the destructive, obsessive love between Catherine Earnshaw and the foundling Heathcliff.

The tale also explores the issue of class and the relationship between the Earnshaws and the Lintons, two wealthy land-owning Yorkshire families.

Fennell’s project was subject to a bidding war last year, with Netflix reportedly offering $150m (£111m) for it, according to Variety.

Eventually the rights were won by Warner Bros, who are believed to have paid $80m (£59m) but with the promise of a cinema release and extensive marketing.

The film isn’t being released until Valentine’s Day next year, but already billboards promoting it have appeared in the UK and the US with the tagline “drive me mad”, which also features in the trailer.

Music for the film will include original songs by Charli XCX and a score by Anthony Willis.

Warner Bros Jacob Elordi is pictured as Heathcliff in a still from the film, working in what seems to be a stable. He is topless, bending down to pick up straw, his chin-length dark hair falling across his bearded face.Warner Bros

Heathcliff is famous as one of literature’s complex leading men

During a promotional tour for another project, actor Jacob Elordi, who also starred in Saltburn, told Deadline, “It’s an incredible romance, it’s a true epic, it’s visually beautiful. The script is beautiful, the costumes are incredible.”

“The performances from everyone – it’s breathtaking,” he added.

There has been some backlash over Elordi’s casting as Heathcliff – who is described as having dark skin in the book.

Casting director Kharmel Cochrane defended the decision, and told Deadline: “You really don’t need to be accurate. It’s just a book. That is not based on real life. It’s all art.”

Warner Bros Film still with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi outside under a glowering, cloud-filled sky. The light is low as if a storm is imminent, and the wind is blowing both of their hair as they stand facing each other.Warner Bros

The film is set against the unpredictable weather of the Yorkshire Moors

Wuthering Heights has been adapted several times before. In the 1939 version, Heathcliff was played by a white actor, while in the 2011 version he was played by a black actor.

This has formed part of the social media discourse on the trailer, with others highlighting how the book’s erotic charge hinges on its lack of sexual contact and branding the trailer “50 Shades of Bronte”.

The original book also inspired Kate Bush’s song of the same name, which topped the charts in 1978 when she was just 18.

