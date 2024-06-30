Erin Lichy Needs to ‘Immediately Disconnect’ After RHONY Season 15

The Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis “only recently” wrapped season 15, and star Erin Lichy instantly wanted to unwind.

“I [will] exit to the Hamptons and instantly disconnect. I flip off my cellphone,” Erin, 36, completely advised Us Weekly at her and DJ Eliad Cohen’s Pleasure Weekend kickoff get together at New York Metropolis’s Dimes within the Gansevoort Resort on Thursday, June 27. “This week I’m working [in Manhattan] and I am going out tomorrow morning and I’ll disconnect.”

She added, “I have to be one-on-one with my buddies, [and] my birthday is in a few days. I want me time.”

Bravo rebooted the RHONY solid for season 14 final yr, costarring Erin, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. The upcoming episodes can even see artwork curator Racquel Chevremont obtain an apple for the primary time. Whereas few particulars — together with a premiere date — have been revealed, Erin gave Us a quick teaser throughout the Pleasure Month bash.

“I can say it’s explosive and dramatic,” Erin stated. “I want a break mentally in any case of that.”

In accordance with Erin, there can even be some “soiled s—t” enjoying out on season 15.

“I actually get pleasure from filming and I actually get pleasure from it after we’re having enjoyable and we’re in a superb group, however I don’t get pleasure from it when issues get soiled,” Erin added.

Housewives government producer Andy Cohen beforehand advised Us that season 15 can be “actually good.”

“I used to be in a gathering at the moment, sort of a standing report about what’s happening,” Andy, 55, advised Us in Could. “I’m actually excited.”

Now that RHONY has wrapped, Erin, for her half, is wanting ahead to spending the summer season together with her three kids. Erin and her husband, Abe Lichy, share sons Levi, 9, and Elijah, 4, and daughter Layla, 7.

“[They often say,] ‘Mommy, I’m not going to sleep as a result of it’s nonetheless blue sky and despite the fact that you’re telling me it’s 7:00 and it’s bedtime, I’m not going to sleep,’” she quipped to Us of her children’ “funniest” moments off-camera. “I’m like, ‘F—king summer season.’”

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

The summer season season additionally aligns with June’s Pleasure Month.

“For me, Pleasure Month is without doubt one of the finest months,” Erin gushed. “Ever since I used to be on a float within the Pleasure parade, I believed I wanted to be extra concerned. [Co-hosting DJ Eliad’s party] is a no brainer.”

With reporting by Andrew Nodell