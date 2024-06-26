Erin Andrews Recalls Kylie Kelce Helping a Fan at the ‘Eras Tour’

Kylie Kelce is the unsung hero of the Eras Tour — a minimum of in line with Erin Andrews.

Initially, Andrews, 46, recalled having “a meltdown” after assembly Kylie, 32, within the rest room at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London this previous weekend. Then, the information anchor shared a narrative during which Kylie helped a Swiftie in misery through the live performance.

“She’s superb. She was actually, actually a cool woman. I’ll additionally say this, a tremendous mom. She noticed a fan perhaps that wanted water instantly, didn’t assume twice about it,” Andrews mentioned through the Wednesday, June 26, episode of her “Calm Down” podcast. “She grabbed water from the tent, threw it on the fan. I used to be like, this chick is unbelievable. Kylie, she’s superb.”

Each Andrews and her cohost Charissa Thompson referred to Kylie as “the MVP” of the night time. Thompson, 42, even in contrast the mom of three to Swift, 34, herself. (Kylie shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 16 months with husband Jason Kelce.)

“She did like what Taylor does the place she’s like, somebody wants assist. She’s like scanning the group, will get water, the entire thing,” Thompson gushed. “Yeah, she’s a dream.”

Andrews and Thompson attended the primary night time of the London Eras Tour on Friday, June 21. They had been within the VIP tent with Kylie, Jason, 35, and Travis Kelce whereas watching Swift rock the stage.

“Additionally, the video of Jason strolling within the crowd with the beer, like in his mouth with the bracelets. The man is simply, to start with, we knew he was superb from masking him. Offensive lineman, we all know it, we get it, we love them,” Andrews mentioned. “He’s simply phenomenal. However that video of him passing out the bracelets and strolling with the beer, he’s unbelievable.”

Andrews and Thompson are famously sports activities journalists, masking the NFL. Nonetheless, their more moderen declare to fame is being, roughly, the rationale that Swift and Travis, 34 are courting. In August 2023, Andrews and Thompson supplied a plea to Swift about courting the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs participant.

“Please, attempt our pal Travis. He’s unbelievable,” Andrews mentioned on the time. “I do know we’re not the perfect of buddies, we’re not even buddies, however I take into account you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this man. Do it for America.”

Swift and Travis took their relationship public in September 2023.

Final month, Andrews and Thompson quipped that they had been “accountable” for the romance throughout an look on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“You’re welcome, America,” Thompson joked, noting that she and Andrews will “take the credit score” for the connection.

“We simply love each of them and I’m so completely happy to see them completely happy,” she added.