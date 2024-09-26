Erik Ten Hag Criticises Manchester United’s Mentality

Manchester, England – September 25: Group Manchester United with Andre Onana of Manchester United, … [+] Noussair Mazraoui of Manchester United, Harry Maguire of Manchester United, Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United, Diogo Dalot of Manchester United, Manuel Ugarte of Manchester United, Christian Eriksen of Manchester United, Amad Diallo of Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, Marcus Rashford of Manchester United, Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United through the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Section MD1 match between Manchester United and FC Twente at Previous Trafford on September 25, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Picture by Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Photographs/DeFodi by way of Getty Photographs) DeFodi Photographs by way of Getty Photographs

Manchester United supervisor Erik ten Hag questioned his gamers’ mentality and declared that they didn’t play with most effort of their 1-1 draw towards FC Twente of their Europa League group stage recreation on Wednesday.

“You noticed it was the sport of their life,” Ten Hag mentioned afterward. “They fought for each yard and we did not. And 99 per cent is just not sufficient, you need to give 100 per cent.”

“It’s important to kill the sport, you need to end it off. We’re main 1-0 after which there’s coming an environment in a staff. We deliver the sport till the tip however you need to go for the second purpose and then you definitely kill the sport.”

“You noticed there was an excellent spirit within the Twente staff, you could possibly see after the draw, how they rejoice, what it meant to them, they have been on the pitch.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 25: Erik ten Hag, Supervisor of Manchester United, applauds the followers … [+] following the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Section MD1 match between Manchester United and FC Twente at Previous Trafford on September 25, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Picture by Michael Regan/Getty Photographs) Getty Photographs

United had taken the lead within the first half by means of Christian Eriksen, however failed to regulate the remainder of the sport and allowed Twente’s Sam Lammers to equalise after 68 minutes.

“We will not permit them a scenario with the equaliser the place one participant, the appropriate again from Twente, is dribbling over the entire midfield with out being stopped.”

“We’re very bold and when you might have ambition you need to carry out, to show the purpose and particularly in the present day second half I feel we have been too easy-going, too complacent. We did not deliver it over the road and as a staff, you need to ship this.”

Ten Hag was so pissed off along with his facet’s efficiency towards the Dutch facet that he took the uncommon step of brazenly criticising them

“I feel usually the mentality is superb from this staff. I noticed in lots of video games how excessive our work charge is and that’s usually excellent.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 25: Christian Eriksen of Manchester United celebrates after scoring … [+] his facet’s first purpose through the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Section MD1 match between Manchester United and FC Twente at Previous Trafford on September 25, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Picture by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Photographs) Getty Photographs

“However in the present day I’ve some criticism. However it isn’t solely the staff that has to look within the mirror as effectively, I’m a part of it. We should always have acted completely different. Particularly second half.”

“It’s important to kill the sport, particularly if you realize we’ve got some issues with scoring objectives and when you have a purpose you should be constant in your recreation.”

United had hoped for a successful begin to their Europa League marketing campaign, particularly as their subsequent two video games in competitions are troublesome fixtures away at FC Porto and Fenerbahce

“It’s the primary recreation within the Europa League, it’s essential you get a win,” Ten Hag mentioned. “I’m not considering on this second a couple of draw being much less damaging within the first recreation, I’m solely fascinated about the efficiency, what we’ve got to enhance and the place we’ve got to be extra constant. It’s about constructing good buildings, creating probabilities to kill groups off.”

“We’ve to construct and tomorrow we’ve got to maintain going. Tonight was not adequate; we must always have gained. We saved the opponent alive and we didn’t end it off after we went 1-0 up, that’s not good, we all know this and we’ve got to study from this. We’ve to be safer, we’ve got to search for extra moments the place we are able to dominate the ball and pace up the sport to go for the second purpose.”