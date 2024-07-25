Erik Ron Signs A Publishing Deal With Position Music

(L-R) Tyler Bacon, President and CEO, Place Music, Daniel Rubin, Supervisor, Element1 Music, Erik Ron, Lily Catrone Supervisor, Element1 Music, Sam Sklar VP of A&R, Place Music, Mark Chipello, Associate and Head of A&R, Place Music. (Picture: Delia Bush)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Los Angeles-based songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Erik Ron has signed a worldwide publishing take care of Place Music.

The deal covers Ron’s in depth catalog of greater than 500 cuts, together with a powerful assortment of #1 hits and 15 High 10 singles on rock radio, accounting for greater than 1 billion mixture worldwide streams.

These hits embody Staind’s “Higher Days”, Fame On Fireplace’s “Nightmare (The Satan)Black Veil Brides’ “Bleeders” which all landed squarely on the rock charts.

Extra latest artist collabs embody jxdn, Dangerous Omens, Charlotte Sands, Jack Harris, Loveless, and Papa Roach, amongst others.

“From the second I met with Place, I knew it was the place I needed my subsequent house to be. Sam, Mark, and Tyler immediately understood my versatility and matched my drive to win by breaking down style strains. I’m grateful for his or her assist

and I’m excited to be a part of the Place household,” says Ron.

“We’re extraordinarily proud to be partnering with Sam and the remainder of the Place group on the subsequent chapter of Erik’s profession,” says Rubin. “Erik is really a particular expertise, whose ardour for mixing genres is barely matched by his personal work

ethic and consistency. We imagine Place’s imaginative and prescient and drive will make for the proper complement to Erik’s ambitions and we couldn’t be extra excited for what we’ll construct collectively.”

Ron is managed by Daniel Rubin and Lily Catrone of Element1 Music.