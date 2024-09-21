Erik Menendez Blasts Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series ‘Monsters’

Actual-life Menendez brother, Erik, has weighed in on Ryan Murphy‘s depiction of his previous crimes within the new Netflix collection, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.”

In a web based assertion posted through his spouse Tammi Menendez’s X account, Menendez, who was convicted of first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide alongside together with his brother Lyle for killing their mother and father, mentioned that the drama collection perpetrated “ruinous character portrayals” of them each. The assertion additionally accused Murphy of getting unhealthy intent as a result of nature of the narrative that the showrunner created.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that I say, I consider Ryan Murphy can’t be this naive and inaccurate in regards to the details of our lives in order to do that with out unhealthy intent,” Menendez wrote in his assertion.

Menendez, who’s at present serving out a life sentence together with his brother Lyle on the RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, Calif., calls out the collection for reviving “dishonest” narratives about their lives, accusing the collection of misrepresenting of male trauma and sexual abuse. He additionally states that he was saddened by what he perceives as a backward step in understanding childhood trauma, condemning the collection for perpetuating damaging lies and slander. He ends his assertion thanking those that have supported him and requires reality to prevail.

Within the graphic miniseries that depicts the 1996 murders, Javier Bardem performs the daddy, Jose Menendez, and Chloë Sevigny is solid as their mom, Kitty Menendez. Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch play their sons and killers, Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Selection chief TV critic Aramide Tinubu strongly criticized the collection, writing that “the present makes an attempt to unpack the circumstances that led to the crime whereas highlighting Erik and Lyle’s trauma. However in the long run, the narrative feels futile and weird.” Learn the total evaluation right here.

Beneath is the total assertion from Menendez:

“I believed we had moved past the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, making a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant within the present. I can solely consider they have been achieved so on function. It’s with a heavy coronary heart that I say, I consider Ryan Murphy can’t be this naive and inaccurate in regards to the details of our lives in order to do that with out unhealthy intent.

“It’s unhappy for me to know that Netflix’s dishonest portrayal of the tragedies surrounding our crime have taken the painful truths a number of steps backward – again by time to an period when the prosecution constructed a story on a perception system that males weren’t sexually abused, and that males skilled rape trauma in a different way than girls. These terrible lies have been disputed and uncovered by numerous courageous victims during the last 20 years who’ve damaged by their private disgrace and bravely spoken out. So now Murphy shapes his horrible narrative by vile and appalling character portrayals of Lyle and of me and disheartening slander.

“Is the reality not sufficient? Let the reality stand as the reality. How demoralizing to know that one man with energy can undermine many years of progress in shedding gentle on childhood trauma. Violence isn’t a solution, by no means an answer, and is all the time tragic. As such, I hope it’s by no means forgotten that violence towards a baby creates 100 horrendous and silent crime scenes darkly shadowed behind glitter and glamor and barely uncovered till tragedy penetrates everybody concerned. To all those that have reached out and supported me, thanks from the underside of my coronary heart.”