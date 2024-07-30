Erica Ash, ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ and ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Actor, dies at 46 : NPR

toggle caption Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Photographs

Comic, actor, singer and mannequin Erica Ash has died at age 46. She was finest recognized for MadTV, the sitcom Survivor’s Regret, Rosie O’Donnell’s The Large Homosexual Sketch Present and the Kevin Hart collection Actual Husbands of Hollywood.

“After a protracted and brave battle with most cancers, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her family members,” reads an announcement from her household, shared with NPR by Ash’s publicist. “Erica was a tremendous lady and proficient entertainer who touched numerous lives along with her sharp wit, humor, and real zest for all times. Her reminiscence will reside eternally in our hearts.”

Ash started her profession on stage with credit together with Child It is You on Broadway, a Disney touring manufacturing of The Lion King and the Off-Broadway present Soul Physician.

Because the daughter of a U.S. Military Captain/Chaplain, and a math trainer, Ash moved round rather a lot whereas rising up, together with spending time in Germany. She graduated from Emory College with a premed diploma. However she’d been bitten by the efficiency bug as a toddler. After Emory, she moved to Japan, the place she pursued a profession as a mannequin, singer and actor.

Among the many many performers who paid tribute to Ash, Siedah Garrett writes, “Moved to tears on the passing of lovely, proficient & humorous actor from Survivor’s Regret… Erica generously labored with me on an authentic jailhouse skit I submitted to Netflix.”

“Erica Ash was a light-weight. Stunning, humorous, past proficient,” writes Christopher Landon, who directed Ash within the film We Have A Ghost, “I used to be blessed to work along with her and name her my buddy. My coronary heart goes out to her household and associates proper now.”