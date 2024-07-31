Erica Ash, ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ star, dies at 46

Erica Ash, the “Mad TV” alum who additionally starred in “Actual Husbands of Hollywood” and “Survivor’s Regret,” has died. She was 46.

The movie and TV actor died Sunday after a “lengthy and brave battle with most cancers,” her household mentioned in a press release to The Instances. “She transitioned peacefully surrounded by her family members.”

Ash had been battling metastatic breast most cancers, her publicist confirmed Tuesday.

“We’re deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and buddy Erica Chantal Ash,” her mom, Diann Ash, mentioned within the assertion. “Erica was an incredible girl and proficient entertainer who touched numerous lives together with her sharp wit, humor, and real zest for all times. Her reminiscence will stay eternally in our hearts.”

Ash, who starred in BET’s authorized drama “In Contempt” and 4 seasons of Kevin Hart’s parody collection “Actual Husbands of Hollywood,” was commemorated Monday by the community as “being equal components witty and humorous.”

“We ship our deepest condolences and like to her mother and father, siblings, mates, and household,” BET mentioned on Instagram. “Fly excessive Queen”

Actor Loni Love, who hosted BET’s discuss present “The Actual,” additionally saluted her “proficient and hilarious buddy” who would “put her all into her work.”

“She would all the time simply be there.. now she’s gone.. My honest condolences to her household,” Love tweeted.

Though Ash received an early begin onstage with a credit score in Broadway’s “Child It’s You” and a touring manufacturing of “The Lion King,” she didn’t initially intend to work within the leisure business. She graduated from Emory College, the place she studied drugs, however mentioned she didn’t really feel fulfilled and took a break to “determine it out for myself,” she advised The Instances in 2017.

Erica Ash, who performed Mary Charles “M-Chuck” Calloway on the Starz collection “Survivor’s Regret,” discusses the function comedy has performed in her life.

She set off for Japan and booked a singing gig in her first week, did a little bit of modeling and dabbled in ringside asserting too. She additionally landed her first movie there and made sufficient cash to repay her scholar loans.

“Actually, one factor led to a different, so I inform folks I’m the Forrest Gump of my discipline. I simply blindly, by religion, walked via life and mentioned ‘sure’ to issues that had been offered to me, and it led me right here,” Ash mentioned.

Her assorted profession additionally included a little bit of stand-up comedy, however she opted for a distinct trajectory after recognizing that she’s “an onstage and on-camera actress” and that “stand-up simply isn’t my blessing.”

“Regardless that I had an general good reception, I simply didn’t like the best way that it felt. It was a bit too darkish for me, emotionally. It felt darkish, being onstage having an hourlong audition. I dipped my toe within the water and was like, ‘Oop, too chilly!’” she mentioned.

The actor settled into comedic work, although, becoming a member of the casts of “The Large Homosexual Sketch Present” in 2006 and “Mad TV” in 2008. A number of years later, she broke via as Kendra Brooks in 2013’s horror spoof “Scary Film V” and landed the a part of Bridgette Hart on “Actual Husbands of Hollywood,” which aired on BET from 2013 to 2016.

“The primary 12 months of that present, that’s all folks wished me to play. However I used to be saying ‘no’ and determined I used to be simply going to determine it out [financially],” she advised The Instances.

“Fortunately, I’m actually good with cash. That afforded me the chance to say ‘no’ and wait to see what else got here alongside. My brokers would stress that I’d be out of the loop, however I used to be like, ‘I don’t need to be within the loop and be pigeonholed.’ When one other function got here alongside, M-Chuck on ‘Survivor’s’ Regret,’ it was good.”

Ash mentioned she was aiming for a well-rounded profession. She performed M-Chuck within the Starz dramedy collection “Survivor’s Regret” from 2014 to 2017 and in addition appeared within the Jennifer Lopez procedural “Shades of Blue” and the CW vampire drama “Legacies.”

“I stay my life like I’m writing a e-book, as a result of on the finish of the day, after I’m in some previous of us residence and no one appears like visiting me, I’m going to have the tales of my life to entertain me,” she mentioned.

“I need to make selections primarily based on what I need to examine myself after I’m older. For me, it’s nearly rising and shifting ahead.”

The household requested that any donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Most cancers Basis or different breast most cancers foundations and mentioned that it was “grateful for the type expressions of affection and assist throughout this tough time.”