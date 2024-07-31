Erica Ash, comedian and ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ and ‘Mad TV’ star, dies at 46

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erica Ash, an actor and comic expert in sketch comedy who starred within the parody collection “Mad TV” and “Actual Husbands of Hollywood,” has died. She was 46.

Ash died Sunday in Los Angeles due to most cancers, in line with her publicist and an announcement by her mom, Diann. “Erica was an incredible lady and proficient entertainer who touched numerous lives together with her sharp wit, humor, and real zest for all times. Her reminiscence will reside eternally in our hearts,” the assertion mentioned.

Ash impersonated Michelle Obama and Condoleezza Rice on “Mad TV,” a Fox sketch collection, and was a key performer on the Rosie O’Donnell-created collection “The Large Homosexual Sketch Present.” Her different credit included “Scary Film V,” “Uncle Drew” and the LeBron James-produced basketball dramedy “Survivor’s Regret.”

On the BET collection “Actual Husbands of Hollywood,” Ash performed the ex-wife of Kevin Hart’s character. Ash informed the Los Angeles Occasions in 2017 that for awhile, the one roles she was provided have been just like that character, however she needed to have a extra various profession.

“I wish to make selections primarily based on what I wish to examine myself after I’m older. For me, it’s nearly rising and shifting ahead,” she informed the Occasions.

She appeared within the Broadway manufacturing “Child It’s You” and a touring manufacturing of “The Lion King.”

Ash attended Emory College to review medication however took a break and went to Japan, the place she carried out and modeled and her profession flourished.

“One factor led to a different, so I inform folks I’m the Forrest Gump of my area. I simply blindly, by religion, walked via life and mentioned ‘sure’ to issues that have been introduced to me, and it led me right here,” Ash informed the Occasions.