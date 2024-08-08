Eric Dane’s Daughter Asked Him Where His Grey’s Anatomy Abs Went

Eric Dane’s daughter is curious to know what occurred to her dad’s Gray’s Anatomy physique.

“When [my 12-year-old daughter] began watching it a few years in the past, [she] checked out me and mentioned, ‘Dad, the place did your abs go?’” Dane, 51, mentioned in a Tuesday, August 6, interview with Selection. “She was critical. She wasn’t making a joke.”

After listening to his daughter’s daring comment, Dane teased that he’s now motivated to have his abs make a comeback sooner or later.

“I simply have to put some extra effort in,” he quipped. “I’ve a climber however I’m not utilizing it as a lot as I ought to. I’m going to get again on that factor.”

Associated: Movie star Dad and mom Share What Their Youngsters Considered Their Initiatives

Movie star dad and mom equivalent to Kristin Cavallari and Sarah Michelle Gellar rose to stardom on tv — and have since shared what their children thought in regards to the tasks. Cavallari, who starred on MTV’s Laguna Seaside and The Hills, opened up about how her three youngsters, Camden, Jaxon and Saylor, found the exhibits. “Jay [Cutler] put it […]

Dane shares two daughters with ex-wife Rebecca Gayheart, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2018. Throughout that point he performed Dr. Mark Sloan, also referred to as McSteamy, on the long-running medical drama from 2006 to 2012.

For Dane’s debut on the medical drama, he walked out of the toilet dripping water and sporting a strategically positioned towel. Whereas Dane joined the present as the most recent heartthrob alongside Patrick Dempsey, his character grew to become a fan favourite amongst the viewers because of his charming persona.

Within the season 8 finale, Mark is concerned in an aviation accident alongside Lexie (Chyler Leigh), Derek (Dempsey), Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Cristina (Sandra Oh) and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw). Lexie, who was Dane’s love curiosity, dies within the crash.

Followers study in season 9 that Mark is on life help as a result of in depth accidents he sustained. Per his closing needs, Mark is taken off life help after displaying no indicators of waking inside 30 days.

Dane made a short return to Gray’s in 2021 in a dream sequence with Meredith. Regardless of reprising his function a couple of years in the past, Dane doesn’t see himself returning to the present, as his character’s storyline is full.

“I believe I did precisely what I used to be imagined to do on that present,” Dane mentioned to the outlet on Tuesday. “I believe I used to be on that present for precisely the period of time that I used to be imagined to be on that present, and no matter how or why or in what method by which I had departed, I believe every thing occurred precisely because it was imagined to occur.”

Dane confessed he doesn’t sustain with the present an excessive amount of anymore as it’s about to embark on its twenty first season. Nevertheless, he does have fond recollections of his fellow costars.

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Gray’s Anatomy’s Greatest Exits Over the Years

Not each Gray’s Anatomy exit is created equally. Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey, Justin Chambers and extra stars have left Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital — for varied causes. Created by Shonda Rhimes and starring Ellen Pompeo, Gray’s Anatomy debuted on ABC in 2005. Pompeo (Meredith Gray) left the present as a sequence common following season 19 […]

“I don’t watch Gray’s Anatomy 1723131891 and I didn’t watch a lot once I was on however I positive did have a enjoyable time making it,” he recalled. “The actors had such an amazing relationship. I bear in mind displaying as much as set and being like, ‘I like spending time with these folks.’”

Earlier this yr, Dane admitted he believed he was “let go” from Gray’s. He additionally confessed that he was affected by dependancy points on the time, however these didn’t play a think about his exit.

“Though it positively didn’t assist. I used to be beginning to turn out to be, as most of those actors who’ve spent vital time on a present, you begin to turn out to be very costly for the community,” Dane mentioned throughout a June look on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Professional” podcast. “And the community is aware of that the present goes to do what it’s going to do no matter who they carry on it. So long as they’ve their Gray, they’re effective.”