Eric Church, Vince Gill, And Emmylou Harris Among The Performers Announced For The 17th annual Academy of Country Music Honors

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Nation Music introduced the preliminary spherical of performers lined up for the industry-focused seventeenth annual Academy of Nation Music Honors.

Set for August 21, the present will function performances from seven-time ACM Award winner Eric Church, nine-time ACM Award winner Vince Gill, two-time ACM Award winner Emmylou Harris, eleven-time ACM Award winner Tyler Hubbard, three-time ACM Award winner Jamey Johnson, three-time ACM Award winner Ashley McBryde, two-time ACM Award winner Darius Rucker, and 15-time ACM Award winner and 2018 Entertainer of the 12 months Keith City.

Performers will take the stage to honor Walt Aldridge, Tony Brown, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Shannon Sanders, Lainey Wilson, and Trisha Yearwood.

Moreover, beforehand introduced Artist-Songwriter of the 12 months winner Chris Stapleton, Songwriter of the yr Jessie Jo Dillon, in addition to Studio Recording Award and Business Award winners shall be lauded at this yr’s ACM Honors.

The occasion shall be hosted by nation star Carly Pearce, who’s returning for the fourth yr, together with reigning ACM Music of the 12 months winner Jordan Davis.

Further performers, presenters, and occasion particulars shall be introduced within the coming weeks.