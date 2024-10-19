Eras Tour Hard Rock Stadium live updates

Eras Tour Hard Rock Stadium live updates

by

The wait is over. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicks off its second U.S. leg at Laborious Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida!!! tonight.

Who will get the “22” hat? What’s going to the setlist and shock songs be? Who will the shock company be?

Swifties will get solutions to those questions in just some quick hours.

Swift is scheduled to carry out two extra reveals at Laborious Rock Stadium, on Oct. 19 and 20, earlier than shifting on to New Orleans, Indianapolis and Canada, ending the record-breaking Eras Tour with a remaining present on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Leave a Comment