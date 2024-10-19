Eras Tour Hard Rock Stadium live updates

The wait is over. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicks off its second U.S. leg at Laborious Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida!!! tonight.

Who will get the “22” hat? What’s going to the setlist and shock songs be? Who will the shock company be?

Swifties will get solutions to those questions in just some quick hours.

Swift is scheduled to carry out two extra reveals at Laborious Rock Stadium, on Oct. 19 and 20, earlier than shifting on to New Orleans, Indianapolis and Canada, ending the record-breaking Eras Tour with a remaining present on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Put in your friendship bracelets and comply with alongside as we deliver you the newest, stay from Laborious Rock Stadium.

Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Every day Crossword Puzzle.

➤ Are there shuttles to Laborious Rock Stadium? Uber Shuttle launches in Miami for ‘Eras Tour’

➤ ‘Again within the workplace…’ Taylor Swift posts video with cat from Miami forward of Eras present

It is a rain present!

Rain fell in Miami because the “Fearless” set ended. “Rain reveals” maintain a particular place in Swift lore. The primary Eras Tour rain present was in Nashville in 2023.

“The dancers, band, crowd and I all just about became little youngsters joyfully leaping in puddles all night time,” Swift wrote on X after that present. “That was a late, nice night time I gained’t neglect.”

New Eras Tour outfits

Followers intently observe the outfits Swift wears on the Eras Tour, and she or he did not disappoint them Friday. She unveiled a brand new silver, fringed gown for her “Fearless” set.

Social media was happy.

Swift takes the stage

It’s a sequence of occasions Swifties know properly. A countdown clock appeared that learn 2:13. Girl Gaga’s “Applause” gave option to “You Don’t Personal Me” by Lesley Gore. The second had arrived. Swift and her huge Eras Tour had returned for one final leg in North America.

Miss Americana herself took the stage at 8 p.m.

“Miami, we’re so again!” she proclaimed after singing “Merciless Summer season” in an orange bodysuit and boots.

Social media reveals Kelce members of the family in attendance

Fan accounts reported on social media that Donna Kelce, the mom of Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, was noticed within the crowd at Laborious Rock Stadium. Her different son, Jason Kelce, his spouse, Kylie Kelce, and two of their daughters seemed to be in attendance, as properly. Jason and Kylie beforehand attended the Eras Tour in London, the place they collected friendship bracelets.

“It actually simply takes you by storm,” Jason mentioned of the live performance.

Now two extra generations of Kelces will get to benefit from the present.

Gracie Abrams opens present

The music started at 6 p.m. as Gracie Abrams opened the present. The up-and-coming singer-songwriter took a break from her personal Secret of Us tour promoting her sophomore album of the same name — which features a duet with Swift.

Abrams opened earlier U.S. dates on the Eras Tour and will be featured on the remaining North American dates through the end of this year.

“I’m a diehard Swiftie, so I’m literally just one of you. I’ll be in the stands in tears at soon as our set is over,” Abrams said from the stage on Friday in a sheer black dress with red detailing and a midriff cutout. She sang the following:

“Risk”

“Blowing Smoke”

“I Love You, I’m Sorry”

“Where Do We Go Now?”

“That’s So True”

“Tough Love”

“Free Now”

“Us”

“Close to You”

Swifties take Brightline Sing-Along train to Miami for Taylor Swift concert

Taylor Swift fans were all aboard Brightline’s Swift Sing-Along train from Orlando to Miami Friday on their way to see Taylor Swift in the Eras Tour’s return to North America.

According to Brightline officials, passengers sang their favorite Taylor Swift tunes and made friendship bracelets in the eras-themed train cars

“Guests were also treated to a special limited-edition food & beverage menu including mocktails, cocktails and bites like the “Mirror Ball” served in a souvenir disco ball on the train and at Mary Mary Bar,” officials said in an email.

See Swifties arrive at Hard Rock Stadium for Eras Tour Miami Night 1

Meanwhile, inside the stadium:

Want to recreate Taylor Swift’s ‘Back in the office’ outfit? Here’s what she wore

Taylor Swift posted a video from Hard Rock Stadium Friday morning with the caption, “Back in the office.”

In the video, Swift wore jeans and a yellow sweatshirt, while holding her cat Olivia Benson.

Here’s what to know if you want to recreate the outfit:

According to People, Swift was sporting a Ralph Lauren Brand Fleece Excessive Crewneck within the colour gold bugle, with a price ticket of $168. Her denims are Poppy from Icon Denim LA and can set you again $200. She accomplished the outfit with Louis Vuitton sandals and sun shades, Individuals reported.

Southwest flight 1989 surprises passengers with live performance in sky from Taylor Swift co-writer

Southwest Airways passengers on flight 1989 were in for a treat on the way to Miami Thursday.

Liz Rose, who has written 16 songs with Taylor Swift, including “All too Well” and “You Belong with Me”, performed the songs during a live onboard music performance as part of the airline’s 100th Live at 35® concert as passengers sang along, the airline reported.

Rose was on her way to go see the songs she and Swift wrote at the Eras Tour concert at Hard Rock Stadium.

“As a songwriter, I love engaging with people through words and music, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to sing along with Flight #1989 at 35,000 feet on my way to Miami,” Rose told the airline.

Following the performance, customers received commemorative inflight concert cards and custom friendship bracelets made by Southwest Employees that said “Flight 1989” and “Spread LUV,” Southwest Airlines reported.

Eras Tour Miami weather forecast for today

It looks like it will be a near-perfect Friday afternoon and night in Miami Gardens, home of Hard Rock Stadium and Night 1 of the Eras Tour in Florida.

Here’s the forecast:

This afternoon : Cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

: Cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

➤ Is the ‘Eras Tour’ rain or shine? Here’s the weather for Miami’s Swift concerts this weekend

Swifties post concert outfits for Taylor Swift in Miami Night 1

Swifties took to X on Friday posting their Eras Tour outfits and accessories ahead of tonight’s show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Who is opening for Taylor Swift in Miami?

Gracie Abrams will be the opening act for Taylor Swift in Miami.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter also opened for Swift during the first North American leg of the Eras Tour in 2023.

At the 2024 Grammy’s she told People, “Being a part of that tour in a tiny way has changed the course of my life in so many ways,” she said. “… She’s just the most unbelievable performer and the most generous friend … It’s not lost on me that her belief in me has really just…done a lot. So, I’m deeply grateful to her, forever.”

Abrams joined Taylor Swift at an Eras Tour show in Wembley Stadium this summer where the two performed their then-new song “Us.”

Don’t arrive at Hard Rock Stadium before 3:30 p.m.

Fans attending tonight’s Eras Tour show should not arrive at Hard Rock Stadium before 3:30 p.m., the venue posted on X.

“As a reminder, ticketholders cannot arrive before 3:30 PM. Road closures will be in place and the areas in and around Hard Rock Stadium will not be accessible prior to 3:30 PM,” Hard Rock Stadium’s post reads.

What surprise songs are left ahead of Miami’s Friday shows?

During her stop in Tampa, Florida in April 2023, Swift performed six surprise songs – “Speak Now,” “Treacherous,” “The Great War,” “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” “mad woman” and “Mean.”

Here are the surprise songs that Swift has yet to play during Eras Tour:

Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

That’s when (ft. Keith Urban)

Bye Bye Baby

Red (Taylor’s Version)

Girl at Home

Forever Winter

Ronan

Lover

Soon You’ll Get Better (ft. The Chicks)

The Tortured Poets Department

Cassandra

Florida!!! (ft. Florence and the Machine), however Swift added the song to the setlist for the final London show on Aug. 20.

Hard Rock Stadium parking sold out

Hard Rock Stadium parking is sold out for Friday’s Eras Tour show, the stadium announced on X.

“Parking for tonight’s Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is SOLD OUT 🚨. Park & Ride passes are still available for concert ticket holders only,” the post reads.

Park & Ride lots offer complimentary shuttles for drop-off at Hard Rock Stadium. Fans are required to scan their concert ticket prior to boarding Park & Ride buses for their event day, which are for concert ticket holders only. Please note, a passcode is required to purchase a Park & Ride pass, according to Hard Rock Stadium’s website.

Park & Ride shuttles will start at 3:00 p.m. and run through 1:00 a.m. on show days, the website states.

What items are allowed inside Hard Rock Stadium? Bag rules? Can I bring a portable charger, camera?

Hard Rock Stadium allows each person to bring one clear bag and one clutch-sized bag into the venue.

Here are the bag requirements for Hard Rock Stadium:

Must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC

Can’t exceed 12” by 6” and 12”

Can be a one-gallon, clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

In addition to one of the clear bags noted above, fans may also carry in a small clutch bag or purse approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap.

“Items such as smartphones, binoculars, and cameras will still be permitted into the stadium. This policy is meant to speed up the process of entering the stadium along with increasing security measures,” the stadium’s website says.

However, for those bringing cameras, you can only bring in regular cameras. Video cameras, monopods, tripods, selfie sticks, audio recording devices, and professional cameras are not allowed.

For Swifties who plan to be taking photos and using their phones for hours, Hard Rock Stadium officials have said power banks for cell phones are allowed inside.

Watch Swifties on option to Florida sing ‘Shake it Off’ on aircraft

Taylor Swift followers on a flight to Florida helped out a flight attendant who forgot the primary line of Taylor Swift’s music “Shake it Off” and requested passengers for an help, in accordance with a video posted on X Thursday by person @lovedyoutruly.

A gaggle towards the again of the aircraft bought the music began and others joined in.

“When your flight is stuffed with swifties on their option to Florida,” the caption on X reads.

Followers journey to Miami with hopes of last-minute Eras Tour tickets

Annie Lawrence noticed Taylor Swift in Nashville, Tennessee, in Could 2023, however after the singer made modifications to the set checklist and added a “Tortured Poets” part, Lawrence knew she needed to see her once more.

“I needed to go together with my buddy, and we had been hoping to go to a global present as a result of the tickets had been slightly bit extra inexpensive and slightly bit simpler to get entry to,” she says. “We weren’t in a position to make that occur so we determined to go to a U.S. present.”

With out a ticket, she reserved a Southwest flight utilizing factors, booked a Fort Lauderdale AirBnb together with her greatest buddy and rented a automobile. On a good funds, they managed to pay lower than $300 every.

“I am nervous about parking close to the stadium, however my greatest hope is getting a ticket,” Lawrence says. The Swiftie influencer runs the Instagram account @aswiftiestory. With greater than 60,000 followers, she is wanting ahead to – on the very least – connecting with different followers.

“I simply need to go to the present and even when we do not get in, my subsequent greatest hope can be that we now have a good time in the course of the weekend,” Lawrence says.

– Bryan West

Might Eras Tour setlist change for Miami live shows?

Questioning if Swift will shake it off and shake up her setlist earlier than Miami’s first night time? It is extremely attainable.

Since kicking off her tour in Arizona final 12 months and making a cease in Tampa in April 2023, the setlist has been up to date fairly a bit. After releasing her eleventh album “The Tortured Poets Division” in April 2024, she added one other section to her tour. And at the price of different beloved hit songs.

She has eliminated the next songs from her setlist since TTPD got here out:

The Archer: From the Lover period

Lengthy Stay: From the Converse Now period

The 1: From the Folklore period

The Final Nice American Dynasty: From the Folklore period

‘Tis the Rattling Season: From the Evermore period

Tolerate It: From the Evermore period

Right here’s the setlist she performed in London on Aug. 20:

“Lover” album

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”

“Merciless Summer season”

“The Man”

“You Have to Calm Down”

“Lover”

“Fearless” album

“Fearless”

“You Belong With Me”

“Love Story”

“Pink” album

“22”

“We Are By no means Ever Getting Again Collectively”

“I Knew You Have been Hassle”

“All Too Nicely” (10-minute model)

“Converse Now” album

“Repute” album

“…Prepared for It?”

“Delicate”

“Do not Blame Me”

“Look What You Made Me Do”

“Folklore” / “Evermore” albums

“Cardigan”

“Betty”

“Champagne Issues”

“August”

“Illicit Affairs”

“My Tears Ricochet”

“Marjorie”

“Willow”

“1989” album

“Type”

“Clean Area”

“Shake It Off”

“Wildest Goals”

“Dangerous Blood”

“The Tortured Poets Division” album

“However Daddy I Love Him” / “So Excessive College”

“Florida!!!” (It must be famous that this was solely performed the ultimate night time and wasn’t added to different European reveals)

“Who’s Afraid of Little Previous Me?”

“Down Dangerous” (with “Fortnight” outro)

“Fortnight”

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

“I Can Do It With a Damaged Coronary heart”

Shock songs

One music on guitar

One music on piano

“Midnights”

“Lavender Haze”

“Anti‐Hero”

“Midnight Rain”

“Vigilante Sh-”

“Bejeweled”

“Mastermind”

“Karma”

Images: Taylor Swift followers fill up on Eras Tour merch forward of live performance

The primary of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Miami reveals is tonight, however Swifties had been busy shopping for live performance merchandise at Laborious Rock Stadium Thursday.

Taylor Swift posts TikTok video with cat Olivia from Laborious Rock Stadium Miami

Taylor Swift posted a TikTok Friday morning of herself strolling inside Laborious Rock Stadium holding her cat Olivia forward of Evening 1 of the Eras Tour in Miami.

The video caption reads, “Again within the workplace… 😎 #MiamiTSTheErasTour.”

Eras Tour Miami rehearsal video hits social media

Video initially posted to Instagram by helicopter photojournalist Adonis Lugo and shared extensively on X purportedly reveals Taylor Swift’s dancers rehearsing at Laborious Rock Stadium forward of the Eras Tour Miami live shows, in accordance with Parade Journal.

Dropping off your youngsters? Here is the place designated drop off/choose up heaps are

In response to the stadium’s web site, “Lot 14, Lot 15, and Lot 31 can be found for fogeys to drop off and choose up their youngsters on present days. Drop off will open at 3:30 PM. Mother and father ought to plan to reach for pickup between 9:30 – 10:30 p.m., as highway closures will go into impact beginning at 10:30 p.m.”

Gates for Eras Tour Miami Evening 1 to open at 3:30 p.m.

Gates at Laborious Rock Stadium for Evening 1 of the Eras Tour in Miami will open round 3:30 p.m. Friday.

When do the parking heaps open? find your lot

The parking gates open at 3:30 p.m. every day and patrons can not park earlier.

Here is the place a few of Laborious Rock Stadium’s parking heaps are positioned. A shuttle service is offered for from lots of the heaps, in accordance with the stadium’s Fb web page:

Lot 70 : Positioned throughout from the Seminole Laborious Rock Resort and On line casino in Hollywood, FL

: Positioned throughout from the Seminole Laborious Rock Resort and On line casino in Hollywood, FL Lot 95 : Positioned on the Golden Glades Parking Storage

: Positioned on the Golden Glades Parking Storage Lot 30 : Positioned on NW thirty seventh Ave. and is the designated drop-off and pick-up space for trip share followers

: Positioned on NW thirty seventh Ave. and is the designated drop-off and pick-up space for trip share followers Heaps 13, 18, and 40: Positioned close to ADA parking and are pick-up places to the stadium

Reminder: No ‘Tay-gating’ allowed at Laborious Rock Stadium with out live performance tickets

In response to Laborious Rock’s web site, you need to have a live performance ticket and parking move to park on the stadium. Whereas “Tay-gating” the live shows grew to become common for these with out tickets, you will not be capable of this time.

“Solely followers with a parking move and a legitimate live performance ticket could tailgate in stadium parking heaps on the date of their live performance ticket. There are NO listening areas outdoors the stadium for folks with out live performance tickets,” the web site states.

Going to Eras Tour in Miami? Laborious Rock Stadium desires to commerce friendship bracelets

Laborious Rock Stadium is able to commerce friendship bracelets with followers attending the Eras Tour live shows on the area this weekend, in accordance with a put up on the stadium’s X account. The put up was accompanied by a photograph displaying bracelet-making provides.

“Swifties, admin desires to commerce bracelets with you all this weekend!” the put up reads.

Is it going to rain tonight at Taylor Swift’s Florida live shows? See climate for all days

See the Nationwide Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s seven-day forecast for Miami:

Friday: A 50% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Largely cloudy, with a excessive close to 83. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as excessive as 29 mph.

A 50% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Largely cloudy, with a excessive close to 83. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as excessive as 29 mph. Friday night time: A 40% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Largely cloudy, with a low round 76. Breezy.

A 40% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Largely cloudy, with a low round 76. Breezy. Saturday: A 50% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Largely cloudy, with a excessive close to 84. Breezy.

A 50% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Largely cloudy, with a excessive close to 84. Breezy. Saturday night time: A 30% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Largely cloudy, with a low round 76. Breezy.

A 30% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Largely cloudy, with a low round 76. Breezy. Sunday: A 30% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Largely sunny, with a excessive close to 85. Breezy.

A 30% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Largely sunny, with a excessive close to 85. Breezy. Sunday night time: A ten% likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low round 75. Breezy.

What’s the tackle for Miami’s Laborious Rock Stadium? Plug this into your GPS

Laborious Rock Stadium is positioned at 347 Don Shula Drive Suite 102 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What time does the ‘Eras Tour’ present begin in Miami?

The stadium gates open at 4:30 p.m., with Swift taking the stage anyplace between 6:30 p.m. and seven:30 p.m.

Taylor Swift Merchandise: The place to search out tour merch at Laborious Rock Stadium

The tour retailer shall be accessible contained in the stadium’s gates from 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Taylor Swift, Eras Tour in Florida

Assist native journalism by subscribing to a Florida information group.