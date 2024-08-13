EPIC Impact Society honors humanitarian photographer with award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The EPIC Influence Society honored humanitarian photographer Lisa Kristine with its Artist Award of 2024.

Amongst our EPIC Awards honorees this 12 months is photographer and human humanitarian Lisa Kristine. One among a number of award winners who have been included with dozens of thought-leaders who’re all on the pinnacle of their respective industries sharing insights and expertise in innovation, schooling, and leisure. The EPIC Group Artist Award is offered to a person that has demonstrated important inspiration inside a group and that has resulted in constructive transformation.

Humanitarian photographer Lisa Kristine has photographed in additional than 150 nations throughout six continents, assembly individuals on the stage of the guts. Lisa champions causes akin to indigenous knowledge, international unity, and fashionable slavery, mobilizing sources, and amplifying consciousness, all in pursuit of a singular mission: to spark profound shifts in our international group.

Utilizing her work as a catalyst, Lisa has addressed audiences worldwide, together with on the United Nations, Parliament, Nobel Summits, Davos, and the Vatican. Her TED speak, “Pictures That Bear Witness to Fashionable Slavery” was considered over three million views.

Lisa’s work has been described by David Clarke, former Head of Pictures on the Tate Fashionable, as “a testomony to reality and an insightful and provoking physique of proof which ought to by no means and might by no means be denied.”

Her work has acquired endorsements from figures akin to Pope Francis, The Dalai Lama, and Amnesty Worldwide. Amongst a number of awards, her highly effective work earned her a Lucie Humanitarian Award, offered at Carnegie Corridor, honoring the best achievements of grasp photographers.

The Photographic Society of America chosen Lisa because the recipient of the IUTP Award honoring important contributions to the development of understanding amongst individuals and its distinctive influence on the world by pictures.

EPIC Summit 2024 gives a novel and transformational expertise for professionals throughout a spectrum of industries who want to encourage and develop their inventive management skills. The theme this 12 months is “Distinct Discoveries, A defining Second for Artistic Management” is from Sept. twenty third to Sept twenty fifth 2024 on the famend Music Academy of the West solely steps for the seashore in stunning Santa Barbara, CA.

Because the world turns into extra difficult and the tempo of change will increase, this occasion gives a time limit for attendees to disconnect from a closely tech-saturated world, disrupt fastened mindsets and uncover new insights to catalyze better creativity and innovation of their skilled and private lives.

By selecting from a wide range of experiential workshops and classes led by worldwide thought leaders and creativity consultants, attendees will depart outfitted with new instruments and insights which might be utilized to unravel the advanced issues they face of their environments. Classes at this occasion align with the EPIC acronym that stands for Experiential studying, Pause, Ingenuity and Group engagement.

Previous audio system at EPIC Summits included Actors Ewan McGregor, Dermot Mulroney and Disney Imagineering Senior VP John Rhode in addition to Producer/Director Ben Everard, Gray Matter Studios producers of the “Laundromat” with Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman, the producer and topic of “The Greatest Little Farm” film John Chester, and Apolo Ohno, (8x Olympic medalist), Actor Doug Jones, (Form of Water, Pans Labyrinth, Star Trek), to call a number of. This 12 months we may have a number of dozen thought leaders who’re all on the pinnacle of their respective industries sharing their perception and expertise in leisure, innovation and schooling. Our program remains to be beneath improvement and might be asserting our audio system within the weeks forward.

