Enzo Maresca reveals why Chelsea ‘struggled’ despite 4-1 victory over Panathinaikos

Enzo Maresca has admitted that his Chelsea facet struggled in opposition to Panathinaikos regardless of successful 4-1.
The Blues opened the scoring within the first half by Joao Felix earlier than Mykhailo Mudryk doubled their lead within the second half.
Felix netted his brace in a while earlier than Christopher Nkunku transformed a penalty to make it 4-0. Facundo Pellistri obtained a late comfort for the hosts.
Regardless of the dominant scoreline, Chelsea struggled to manage possession within the first half and Maresca has admitted that his facet may have completed higher earlier than labelling the efficiency as ‘excellent’.
Chatting with the press after the sport, as quoted by soccer.london, Maresca mentioned: “It has been excellent efficiency.
“We struggled at first of the sport after which we adjusted, we weren’t urgent off the ball.”
Nevertheless, the Italian was comfortable together with his facet’s response when he made tactical tweaks to their system, which noticed them dominate for the remainder of the match.
“We made some changes and it was a lot, significantly better,” he continued.
“Crucial factor is that regardless of what number of modifications, you possibly can see the identification. It’s fairly clear.”
The win noticed Chelsea go high of the Convention League after matchday two and Maresca’s facet stay the favourites to win the competitors.
With 11 modifications made, Maresca has the distinctive alternative to relaxation many gamers in his squad whereas additionally retaining the standard and depth to a excessive commonplace.
Chelsea followers had been impressed by the efficiency of Mykhailo Mudryk, who netted a objective and grabbed two assists, simply days after being unnoticed of the matchday squad to face Liverpool within the Premier League.
Maresca himself admitted that Mudryk’s growth has been sluggish in comparison with his team-mates however was pleased with the efficiency of his winger.
The Blues will hope to construct momentum as they face Newcastle in consecutive video games, with the primary coming at Stamford Bridge on Sunday within the Premier League.
Maresca’s facet then journey north to face the Magpies once more, this time within the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as they give the impression of being to regain their type after falling to defeat in opposition to Liverpool final weekend.