Enzo Fernández apologizes for singing racist chant with Argentina teammates about France

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has apologized for singing a music with Argentina teammates that included racist and homophobic slurs in regards to the French nationwide staff.

Fernández posted a video to his Instagram account displaying a number of gamers becoming a member of within the chant because the staff celebrated Sunday’s Copa América victory over Colombia on the staff bus.

“I need to sincerely apologize for a video posted on my Instagram channel throughout the nationwide staff celebrations,” Fernández mentioned in an announcement. “The music incorporates extremely offensive language and there’s completely no excuse for these phrases.

“I stand in opposition to discrimination in all kinds and apologise for getting caught up within the euphoria of our Copa América celebrations. That video, that second, these phrases, don’t replicate my perception or character.”

In an announcement, Chelsea mentioned it “finds all types of discriminatory behaviour utterly unacceptable” and has launched an inner disciplinary process.

As well as, the French Soccer Federation (FFF) mentioned it would file a authorized grievance over the mantra, calling it opposed “to the values ​​of sport and human rights.”

“The President of the FFF, Phillipe Diallo, condemns within the strongest phrases the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks which had been made in opposition to gamers of the French staff within the type of a chant sung by the gamers and supporters of the Argentinian staff after their victory within the Copa America, which was shared in a video on social media,” the assertion learn.

“The president of the FFF determined to straight enchantment to his Argentinian counterpart and FIFA and to file a authorized grievance for racially offensive and discriminatory remarks.

A FIFA spokesperson advised CNN: “FIFA is conscious of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being regarded into. FIFA strongly condemns any type of discrimination by anybody together with gamers, followers and officers.”

CNN has contacted the Argentine Federation for remark.

On Tuesday, Fernández’s Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana, a Black French nationwide staff participant, posted the video on his X account with the caption: “Soccer in 2024: uninhibited racism.”