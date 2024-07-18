Enter To Win An Xbox Controller With Deadpool’s Butt On It

Deadpool Xbox

Deadpool and Wolverine quick approaches, and inappropriate popcorn buckets apart, the film is doing yet one more scandalous product that’s in partnership with…Xbox?

Yeah it’s uh, properly, about what you’d count on for a Deadpool promotion. The “designed by Deadpool” controller has his colours, sure, however the again of it’s…his butt.

No, the controller isn’t out there for buy. I’m not even certain you would actually play with it successfully with these cheeks within the again there. Are they smooshy or agency? However in any case, the controller is being given away to only one particular person as a part of a sweepstakes.

There are Deadpool issues you should buy, particularly on July 22, the primary 1,000 individuals who purchase an Xbox Elite Wi-fi Controller Sequence 2 will get a Deadpool controller holder. However the butt controller shall be given away to at least one fan. To probably win that you need to:

Be over 18

Observe Xbox on Twitter

Retweet the official Xbox Sweepstakes put up:

There are certainly extra prizes that simply Deadpool’s butt. The official grand prize which might solely be received by one particular person is:

A customized Xbox Sequence X Console impressed by Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine. Approximate Retail Worth (ARV) $440.00 USD.

Two (2) customized Xbox Wi-fi Controllers impressed by Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine. Approximate Retail Worth (ARV) $319.98 USD.

A customized Xbox Sequence X Console Stand impressed by Marvel’s Deadpool and. Approximate Retail Worth (ARV) $100.00 USD.

The official sweepstakes put up has already been retweeted 31,000 instances in two hours, so it’s uh, going to be a little bit of an uphill battle. However hey, why not. I’ll do it. However if you wish to show the controller in your room, I assume you need to face it backwards so it makes any quantity of sense. I’m in all probability getting too far forward of myself with these 1 in 31,000 odds.

Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters on July 26 as the one MCU movie out this yr. It’s gotten constructive previews from retailers based mostly on the primary half hour or so, and we’ll see the way it does as soon as it’s totally launched and all of the cameos come to mild. See you then. Till then, good luck grabbing that butt. That butt controller. You recognize what I imply.

