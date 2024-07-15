England’s Harry Kane, Spain’s Dani Olmo among winners of Euro 2024 Golden Boot award

The 2024 European Championship Golden Boot has been shared six methods after six gamers completed stage on three targets following Sunday’s closing between Spain and England.

Heading into the ultimate in Berlin, England’s Harry Kane, Spain’s Dani Olmo, Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz, Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze, Germany’s Jamal Musiala and Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo have been all tied on three targets. There have been additionally two lively gamers with two targets taking part in within the closing, England’s Jude Bellingham and Spain’s Fabian Ruiz.

Neither Kane nor Olmo might add to their tallies within the closing, with the Englishman withdrawn within the 61st minute after struggling to impression the sport. Although Olmo didn’t discover the again of the web for the fourth successive sport, his presence was nonetheless felt with an important header off the road to clear a Marc Guehi header that might have levelled the rating late on. Spain held on to win the ultimate 2-1.

Kane’s first objective on the match got here in England’s second group sport as he put his aspect forward with a close-range effort within the first half of their 1-1 draw with Denmark. The England captain’s second strike was the extra-time header to win their last-16 tie in opposition to Slovakia, together with his third the equalising penalty of their 2-1 semi-final victory over Netherlands.



England captain Kane scored three targets (Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA through Getty Pictures)

Olmo emerged as a shock contender for this 12 months’s Golden Boot award, with the RB Leipzig attacking midfielder not in Luis de la Fuente’s most popular beginning line-up at first of the match. He solely received his first objective on the Euros in Spain’s last-16 win over Georgia, approaching as a second-half substitute and scoring the fourth within the 4-1 win.

Olmo then scored in Spain’s 2-1 quarter-final triumph in opposition to hosts Germany, having come on as an alternative choice to Pedri within the first 10 minutes of the match. He scored once more Spain’s semi-final win over France, together with his well-taken half-volley the eventual matchwinner within the 2-1 victory.

Why is the Golden Boot shared?

If two or extra gamers end the match having scored the joint-highest variety of targets, then the award is shared. This was confirmed by UEFA on Friday, July 12, although from Euro 2008 to Euro 2020 the tiebreaker was whoever had offered essentially the most assists — which is how Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo edged out Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick on the delayed Euro 2020 three years in the past.

(High picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Pictures)