England vs. Switzerland prediction, odds, time, line: UEFA Euro 2024 picks, July 6 bets from soccer expert

England can transfer one step nearer towards ending their 58-year trophy drought on Saturday when the Three Lions sq. off towards Switzerland in a quarterfinal match of Euro 2024 at Dusseldorf Area in Dusseldorf. England famously haven’t lifted a trophy in a significant competitors for the reason that 1966 World Cup. Nevertheless, Gareth Southgate’s males enter the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 because the +400 co-favorites, alongside Spain, to raise the trophy. In the meantime Switzerland wish to make the semifinals of a significant match for the primary time in staff historical past.

Kickoff is about for midday ET. The Three Lions are the +120 favorites (threat $100 to win $120) on the 90-minute cash line within the newest England vs. Switzerland odds, with the Swiss the +300 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +180, and the over/underneath for whole targets scored is 1.5. Earlier than making any Switzerland vs. England picks or Euro 2024 predictions, it’s essential see what confirmed SportsLine soccer professional Martin Inexperienced has to say.

After working within the sports activities betting trade for a number of years, Inexperienced turned knowledgeable sports activities author and handicapper and has lined the sport worldwide. Final 12 months he was worthwhile in a number of areas on his soccer picks, together with Euro qualifying (+6.30 models), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the Champions League (+3.05), amongst others.

Now, Inexperienced has damaged down England vs. Switzerland from each angle and revealed his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You may head to SportsLine now to see Inexperienced’s picks. Listed here are the betting strains and developments for Switzerland vs. England:

England vs. Switzerland 90-minute cash line: England +120, Switzerland +300, Draw +180

England vs. Switzerland over/underneath: 1.5 targets

England vs. Switzerland to advance: England -187, Switzerland +150

ENG: Three Lions rank third in Euro 2024 in possession (60.5%)

SUI: Switzerland are tied for third in Euro 2024 in targets (seven)

England vs. Switzerland: See picks at SportsLine

Why it is best to again England

Jude Bellingham has been a clutch performer for each membership and nation. The 21-year-old Bellingham, who performs for Actual Madrid in La Liga, saved the Three Lions within the Spherical of 16 matchup towards Slovakia with an overhead kick that tied the sport within the fifth minute of stoppage time. Since August, he has six targets in second-half stoppage time for Actual Madrid and England, and all six both tied the sport or put his aspect forward.

As well as, the England protection has been stable to date within the match. The Three Lions have restricted opponents to 9.0 pictures per recreation (fifth-fewest within the match) and three.3 anticipated targets (fourth-fewest amongst knockout groups). England even have allowed simply 15 pictures within the penalty space, which is tied for the fewest amongst knockout groups. See which staff to select right here.

Why it is best to again Switzerland

The Swiss enter Saturday’s quarterfinal on a roll. Switzerland are unbeaten in 2024, having earned 4 wins and 4 attracts. That features a 1-1 draw towards Germany within the ultimate group stage match and a properly deserved 2-0 victory towards Italy within the Spherical of 16. The Swiss haven’t misplaced since falling 1-0 at Romania in Euro 2024 qualifying in November.

As well as, Switzerland will face an England aspect that may have questions on protection. Marc Guehi, who has excelled on the again line for the Three Lions, is suspended for Saturday’s recreation after accumulating two yellow playing cards. Supervisor Gareth Southgate will possible should depend on the much less confirmed Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez or Ezri Konsa in Guehi’s absence. See which staff to select right here.

Methods to make England vs. Switzerland picks

Inexperienced has damaged down the Euro 2024 match from each attainable angle. He’s leaning Over on the objective whole and has locked in two greatest bets, each of which might pay plus-money. He is sharing his Euro 2024 picks and evaluation solely at SportsLine.

So who wins Switzerland vs. England on Saturday, and the place does all of the betting worth lie? Go to SportsLine now to see which wagers in England vs. Switzerland have all the worth, all from the soccer professional who’s worthwhile throughout a number of leagues, and discover out.

Methods to get in-depth soccer protection day by day

The CBS Sports activities Golazo Community has you lined with soccer information, highlights, evaluation, and unique video games. The 24-hour digital community offers around-the-clock soccer viewing to followers throughout the nation, together with morning exhibits and reside matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success to date, increasing its choices each week. Watch the CBS Sports activities Golazo Community now right here.

The CBS Sports activities Golazo Community offers soccer followers with wall-to-wall protection of the preferred recreation on the earth. Test it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports activities app for linked TV gadgets, the CBS Sports activities cell app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.