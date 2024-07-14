England vs Spain live updates: Euro 2024 final team news, predictions and line-ups

To get myself in the proper temper, I’ve been contemplating my most hurtful England recollections of all time. Not disappointments, however moments which left an emotional bruise. So:

5. 1993, Ronald Koeman and the Netherlands. Most likely my first expertise of footballing injustice. I requested my mom if I couldn’t go to high school the following day and that felt acceptable. She didn’t solely agree.

4. 2002, Ronaldinho. As a result of everybody knew the therapy David Seaman would endure afterwards. I used to be additionally nonetheless a smoker in these days and had gone via a packet of 20 by 10am. Not an excellent day.

3. 2021, Jordan Pickford saves, Bukayo Saka instantly misses. A savage seesaw – after which I needed to a Tifo Soccer livestream with a gleeful, gloating JJ Bull.

2. 1998, Beckham and Batty. Genuinely, one of many best defensive performances England have ever given at a world event. Watch it again now; it has not aged in any respect. Don’t watch past 120 minutes, although.

1996. Devastating. Soccer has a depraved sense of humour and no person who remembers that event will inform you in any other case: it attracts you in, convinces you {that a} joyful ending is inevitable after which… properly, then Andreas Moller is prancing in the direction of you, reveling in your despondency.

Some private trivia: I’ve by no means watched that shootout again in its entirety. Pathetic, however nonetheless true.