England vs. Slovenia prediction, odds, start time: UEFA Euro 2024 picks, June 25 bets by proven soccer insider

Euro 2024 carries on when England and Slovenia sq. off in a Group C showdown at Cologne Stadium in Germany on Tuesday. The Three Lions headed into this event as one of many favorites to win all of it. Main as much as Euro 2024, England went 1-2-1 in friendlies in 2024. As for Slovenia, they went 2-0-2 in all their friendlies in 2024. England at present sits atop Group C with 4 factors, whereas Slovenia is in third with two factors.

Kickoff is ready for 3 p.m. ET. The Three Lions are -340 favorites (danger $340 to win $100) within the newest England vs. Slovenia odds, whereas the Slovenes are +1000 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +420 and the over/below for whole objectives scored is 2.5. Earlier than locking in any Slovenia vs. England picks, it is advisable to see the Euro 2024 predictions from SportsLine’s Martin Inexperienced.

After working within the sports activities betting trade for a number of years, Inexperienced turned knowledgeable sports activities author and handicapper and has lined the sport worldwide. Final yr, Inexperienced was worthwhile in a number of areas on his soccer picks, together with the Champions League (+3.05 models), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), amongst others. He additionally was stable along with his Premier League picks this yr, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Inexperienced has damaged down England vs. Slovenia from each angle. Listed below are the betting strains and developments for Slovenia vs. England:

England vs. Slovenia cash line: England -340, Slovenia +1000, Draw +420

England vs. Slovenia over/below: 2.5 objectives

England vs. Slovenia run line: England -1.5 (+102)

ENG: England scored 33 objectives during the last two years in worldwide matches

SLO: Slovenia has a zero-goal differential in Euro 2024

Why you need to again England

Midfielder Declan Rice is an brisk power in the course of the pitch. Rice has nice tackling instincts however has the athleticism to be a power offensively. In 37 begins for Arensal through the 2023-24 season, Rice had seven objectives and eight assists. Ahead Bukayo Saka has been one other efficient power for the Three Lions.

Saka is relentless when attacking defenders whereas utilizing his stellar footwork to create area. Final season for Arensal, Saka completed with 16 objectives and eight assists. He additionally has 11 objectives in 33 caps for England. Midfielder Phil Foden provides Gareth Southgate’s squad with a forceful attacker. The 24-year-old notched 19 objectives and eight assists for Manchester Metropolis final season. See which group to select right here.

Why you need to again Slovenia

That is Slovenia’s second time within the Euros however their first since 2000. Ahead Benjamin Sesko is the squad’s prime participant. Sesko has terrific measurement at 6-foot-5 however is nimble sufficient to evade defenders. The 21-year-old has 11 whole objectives for Slovenia in his profession and scored 5 objectives within the Euro 2024 qualifiers. As well as, he had 14 objectives and two assists final season with RB Leipzig.

Midfielder Jon Gorenc Stanković is usually a calm power as each a defender but additionally as an offensive presence. Stanković logged three objectives in 28 video games for Sturm Graz final season. Midfielder Tim Elko can also be an athletic participant within the lineup for Slovenia. In two worldwide friendlies in 2024, Elko had one aim. He additionally scored as soon as to date within the event. See which group to select right here.

