England vs. Slovakia odds, live stream, projected XI, team news, where to watch, time, prediction, pick

England are again in UEFA Euro 2024 motion Sunday after they face Slovakia within the spherical of 16 in Gelsenkirchen. Switzerland await within the quarterfinals however first these two want to satisfy to see who advances with the English having topped Group C and the Slovaks having completed third in Group E albeit degree on 4 factors with each Romania and Belgium. Crushed finalists in 2020, the Three Lions are anticipated to make one other deep run beneath Gareth Southgate however haven’t hit the heights thus far.

With 5 factors from a potential 9, England solely beat eradicated Serbia and had been held to attracts by Denmark and Slovenia which has seen the proficient squad are available for criticism. Southgate remains to be struggling to get the very best out of sure key components and might be anticipated to show a nook right here in opposition to a Slovak facet which beat the Belgians however then misplaced to Ukraine and drew with the Romanians. With France, Portugal, Germany and Spain on the opposite facet of the draw, this can be a big likelihood for the Three Lions.

Francesco Calzona’s males are not any pushovers and already confirmed in opposition to Belgium that they’ll combine it with the large boys. Having misplaced simply twice in 10 qualifying video games in opposition to a Portuguese facet which topped their group, the Falcons are having fun with a resurgence. The excessive ranges of expertise throughout the board, notably Martin Dubravka, Juraj Kucka, Milan Skriniar and Peter Pekarik make this facet a tricky one to return up in opposition to with high quality components resembling Stanislav Lobotka thrown into the combination.

Tips on how to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, June 30 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 30 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Area AufSchalke – Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Area AufSchalke – Gelsenkirchen, Germany TV: FOX | Dwell stream: Fubo (attempt without cost)

FOX | Fubo (attempt without cost) Odds: England -225; Draw +320; Slovakia +750

How they obtained right here

England gained Group C forward of Denmark and Slovenia whereas their solely win got here in opposition to eradicated Serbia. Slovakia had been third in Group E however had the identical variety of factors as Belgium and Romania with a win over the Belgians, however a loss to eradicated Ukraine in what was a balanced group determined primarily by aim distinction.

Workforce information

England: Luke Shaw is on the market and will change Kieran Trippier who took a knock and educated individually with Declan Rice throughout the week. Anthony Gordon had a nasty fall however ought to be capable of play whereas Phil Foden returned from a fast household go to after his companion gave delivery. Gordon and Cole Palmer will doubtless heat the bench once more whereas captain Harry Kane wants to begin hitting the targets after a comparatively dry Euro thus far.

Doable England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Slovakia: Calzona is constant along with his XI so Dubravka, Skriniar and Lobotka ought to all begin. Ondrej Duda and Kucka will assist euther David Strelec or Robert Bozenik alongside Lukas Haraslin and Ivan Schranz up prime. Tomas Suslov has been helpful in its place however is unlikely to displace Haraslin.

Doable Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin.

Prediction

This one is prone to be tight however anticipate England to advance by a single aim in both a 1-0 or 2-1 win however a quarterfinal place needs to be secured all the identical. Decide: England 2, Slovakia 1.