England vs. Netherlands prediction, odds, start time: UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal picks from proven soccer expert

The Netherlands hope to succeed in the ultimate for simply the second time of their historical past once they tackle England on Wednesday at BVB Stadion Dortmund within the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals. The Netherlands are within the semis for the sixth time within the 11 appearances within the competitors however have moved on simply as soon as – undertaking the feat in 1988, once they went on to defeat the Soviet Union 2-0 for his or her lone championship. England had their first shot on the title in 2020 however misplaced to Italy on penalties.

Kickoff is about for 3 p.m. ET. The Three Lions are +170 favorites (danger $100 to win $170) on the cash line within the newest England vs. Netherlands odds, whereas the Dutch are +210 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +180 and the over/below for complete targets scored is 1.5. Earlier than locking in any Netherlands vs. England picks, you want to see what confirmed SportsLine soccer insider Martin Inexperienced has to say.

After working within the sports activities betting trade for a number of years, Inexperienced grew to become knowledgeable sports activities author and handicapper and has lined the sport worldwide. Final yr, Inexperienced was worthwhile in a number of areas on his soccer picks, together with the Champions League (+3.05 items), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), amongst others. He additionally was stable together with his Premier League picks this yr, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Inexperienced has damaged down England vs. Netherlands from each angle and has locked in his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You may head to SportsLine now to see Inexperienced’s picks. Listed here are the betting strains and developments for Netherlands vs. England:

England vs. Netherlands cash line: England +170, Netherlands +210, Draw +180

England vs. Netherlands over/below: 1.5 targets

England vs. Netherlands unfold: England -0.5 (+165)

England vs. Netherlands to advance: England -132, Netherlands +108

ENG: The Three Lions have allowed fewer than two targets in 18 of their final 19 matches throughout all competitions

NET: The Dutch have scored not less than two targets in six of their final seven general contests

Why it is best to again England

The Three Lions have relied on their robust defensive play to succeed in the semifinals, as they transformed solely twice throughout the group stage earlier than recording a complete of three targets of their two knockout-round matches. Nevertheless, the crew has conceded simply thrice over its 5 Euro 2024 contests. Since defeating Iran 6-2 of their 2022 World Cup group-stage opener, England has allowed 14 targets over 23 video games throughout all competitions, posting 11 clear sheets in that span.

Of England’s 5 targets on this competitors, midfielder Jude Bellingham and striker Harry Kane have mixed to supply 4. The 21-year-old Bellingham transformed within the membership’s 1-0 victory towards Serbia within the group-stage opener and Kane tallied within the 1-1 draw with Denmark, whereas each scored in a 2-1 conquer Slovakia within the Spherical of 16. The 30-year-old Kane, who recorded a league-high 36 targets for Bayern Munich in 2023-24, is England’s all-time chief with 65 targets. See which crew to choose right here.

Why it is best to again the Netherlands

The Dutch have been stable offensively in Euro 2024, recording 9 targets of their 5 matches. They’re the one crew within the event that has netted not less than two targets in 4 contests, with the lone exception being their 0-0 draw with France within the group stage. The Netherlands are additionally the lone squad within the competitors that twice has allowed the primary purpose of the match and rallied to win.

The Netherlands boast one of many top-scoring threats within the event in Cody Gakpo. The 25-year-old winger is tied with 4 others for the lead in Euro 2024 with three targets, giving him 12 in 29 profession matches with the nationwide crew. Donyell Malen is second on the aspect with two targets after registering a brace in a 3-0 win towards Romania within the Spherical of 16, whereas fellow ahead Memphis Depay, striker Wout Weghorst and defender Stefan de Vrij even have transformed. The 30-year-old Depay ranks second on the Netherlands’ all-time record with 46 worldwide targets, 4 behind Robin van Persie. See which crew to choose right here.

