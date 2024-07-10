England vs. Netherlands odds, lineup prediction, live stream, picks: Where to watch Euro 2024 online, TV

The UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals might be full after England and the Netherlands meet in Dortmund on Wednesday to find out who will face Spain within the last, with Oranje very a lot now the remaining underdogs this version. The Three Lions have been underwhelming however proceed to push their means in the direction of the ultimate and are very very like France of their method. The Dutch noticed off plucky Turkiye whereas the English edged Switzerland out of their respective quarterfinals.

Gareth Southgate’s males are nonetheless looking for a really convincing win and might be hoping to ship simply that within the semifinal. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane got here up massive within the spherical of 16 win over Slovakia, nevertheless it was Bukayo Saka who was the hero towards the Swiss with a surprising strike. Nonetheless, it took penalties to beat the Nati and e book a spot within the last 4, which pitted them towards Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands.

Oranje have seen off Romania within the spherical of 16 and Turkiye within the quarterfinals so lets say that they’re but to face a real continental large. Cody Gakpo has been excellent in assault and joint-leads the highest scorers with three objectives forward of Donyell Malen, Bellingham and Kane who will hope to be amongst the objectives for this one, having been cold and warm to date in Germany.

Here is our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

The way to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, July 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 10 | 3 p.m. ET Location: BVB Stadion – Dortmund, Germany

BVB Stadion – Dortmund, Germany Watch: Fox or Fubo (strive free of charge)

Fox or Fubo (strive free of charge) Odds: Netherlands +200; Draw +190; England +170

How they bought right here

Netherlands surprisingly completed third in Group D behind Austria in prime spot and France in second however forward of Poland, so it put the Dutch into an surprising function of underdog right here after a positive run to the ultimate 4 of Romania after which Turkiye. England topped Group C however solely gained one in every of three video games to complete forward of Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia earlier than making exhausting work of it towards Slovakia after which Switzerland to now face Oranje which is arguably their largest take a look at to date by way of stature.

Group information

Netherlands: Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo have impressed to date with the Paris Saint-Germain man boasting three assists and the Liverpool star three objectives of which two have been supplied by Simons. Nathan Ake and Denzel Dumfries ought to proceed to be on both facet of the protection though Micky van den Ven is pushing for inclusion after some necessary late interventions towards the Turkish.

Potential Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Bergwijn, Depay, Gakpo.

England: Marc Guehi might be reinstated after suspension alongside John Stones though Ezri Konsa could be unfortunate if that occurs. Kobbie Mainoo appears to be like to be discovering a house for himself in midfield subsequent to Declan Rice after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Connor Gallagher whereas Luke Shaw might now be an possibility rather than Kieran Trippier after approaching towards Switzerland though one other caemo could be almost certainly.

Potential England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice, Saka; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Prediction

Though England haven’t been at their finest, the Netherlands haven’t been up towards prime opposition since their loss to Austria and likewise went goalless towards France. The Three Lions ought to nearly do sufficient to roar on however solely after 120 minutes. Decide: Netherlands 1, England 2 (England win after additional time).