England v India: fifth men’s cricket Test, day three – live | England v India 2025

39th over: India 155-2 (Jaiswal 80, Akash Deep 51) Overton, who seems to have given up on the short-ball tactics. Just a -quick- single off it. Hello Guy Hornsby. “They’re going to rue those drops as the runs tick by, especially when Jaiswal gets to his ton. Losing Woakes was massive, but England seemed to paper over that in the first innings. Now we look a bowler short with the pitch doing less and right at the time The Oval usually sees big runs in Championship games. India have a great chance to bat England out of the game today. I know we’ll fancy anything, and if batting gets easier, perhaps we’ll have a good go, but it feels things are turning pretty fast here.” England’s secret weapon is they won’t be scared to chase anything. And they’ve conditioned us and the opposition to think that way too. Share

Fifty for Akash Deep! 38th over: India 154-2 (Jaiswal 80, Akash Deep 51) And Akash Deep reaches his maiden Test fifty with a cheeky inside edge four to the square leg boundary. He uppercuts the south London air, gets a big hug from Jaiswal. A grinning (helmetless) Gill appears on the balcony too, to give him whooping applause. Share

37th over: India 150-2 (Jaiswal 80, Akash Deep 47) A welcome maiden. A glance of Shubman Gill waiting in the Indian dressing room. He’s got his helmet on. Hope he hasn’t been wearing it for an hour and a half. “Australia must be licking their lips looking at the English attack for the last two Tests,” writes Brendan Large, “and when they can’t even catch their chances…might be a painful winter.” So much depends on how much Stokes can bowl. And how many Tests Archer can play. And if Wood is fit… Share

36th over: India 150-2 (Jaiswal 80, Akash Deep 47) England have slowed the run rate a bit over the last few overs – and as I write that, Deep tucks in to a wider ball from Atkinson, sending it spinning through gully for four . And another, a short fat one that he saws down to the rope. Without Stokes and Woakes, England will need to turn to one of their part-timers soon. Share

35th over: India 142-2 (Jaiswal 80, Akash Deep 39) Overton varies short and full – Broad think he should go full on with the short stuff. Akash Deep nearly gets one under his bat, kicks it away in a hurry. A wide. Share

34th over: India 139-2 (Jaiswal 79, Akash Deep 38) Akash Deep takes aim at Atkinson’s first ball back and sends it flying over midwicket for four A beautifully angled Jaiswal bat brings four past the slips. Winviz gives India a 65 per cent chance of winning – which, despite this morning’s antics, seems premature. Good morning Sandy Carrington! “I am curious about a line in your 28th over summary : “The cameras spot Pope in the dressing room, taking orders from above” . In scenarios like this when someone is a stand-in for the captain, who really calls the shots? “On a normal day, captains have a say on several aspects including who is in the team and who is out, on-field decisions etc. But when someone is standing in for an injured captain, does the stand-in captain get a say on these? Or are they expected to be a proxy for the real captain (and follow their orders)?” I have consulted with our man at The Oval. “It’s probably a blend of the two … “ says Ali Martin. “Maybe last year when Stokes missed the SL series, Pope had greater autonomy. And sure he has to a degree here … but obvious running off for ideas suggests it’s still Stokes calling a fair few of the shots.” Share

33rd over: India 129-2 (Jaiswal 74, Akash Deep 33) Overton with some short stuff, the field awaits. Bethell lurks on the rope, Crawley at third man, Duckett at gully. Deep steals a single and Jaiswal ducks two a row. Share

32nd over: India 127-2 (Jaiswal 73, Akash Deep 32) Tongue is looking the man most likely this morning. But India are not in any tearing hurry and just watchfully leave him alone/ show a straight bat. They take drinks, with the lead inching up to 104 and no joy for England – other than that dropped catch by Crawley. Share

31st over: India 126-2 (Jaiswal 73, Akash Deep 32) Overton starts with a juicy half volley, that Jaiswal can only fiddle for a single. Akash Deep reaches his highest Test score and Jaiswal closes the over out with a sudden, slightly over hasty pull, but only picks up a single. Share

30th over: India 121-2 (Jaiswal 71, Akash Deep 29) The fifty partnership comes up between Jaiswal and Akash Deep, in 12 overs. Jaiswal gives his partner a heartfelt pat on the shoulder. Two beauties from Tongue slither past a lunging Akash Deep. Share

29th over: India 118-2 (Jaiswal 70, Akash Deep 27) The result of the consultation with the brain’s trust is a change of bowler. Jamie Overton it is – Jaiswal leans back like a bear scratching his back on a tree and ramps him over the slips for four. Good morning Luke Woodward! “Yesterday’s post lunch turnaround from India had me wondering what goes on during a typical test match lunchtime. Would there have been big speeches from Gill and Gambhir? Does everyone sit down together and have a hot meal? How influential are the breaks on the course of the match? If you or any OBOers know, I’d be interested to hear.” The breaks are important, like half time in football but with feeling, but I don’t know exactly what goes on. Any intel gratefully received. Jaiswal in action. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters Share Updated at 07.10 EDT

28th over: India 112-2 (Jaiswal 64, Akash Deep 27) The cameras spot Pope in the dressing room, taking orders from above. Akash Deep takes advantage of a loose ball from Tongue and picks up four through fine leg. The first 45 minutes are definitely India’s. Share

27th over: India 107-2 (Jaiswal 64, Akash Deep 22) Four drops in 27 overs. We spy Ben Stokes through a glass darkly in the dressing room. Without him, and Anderson, England are almost placid in the field. Share

26th over: India 105-2 (Jaiswal 63, Deep 20) Akash Deep is a lucky boy,. Hit in the ribs first ball from Tongue. Given not out lbw to the second – England review with certainty, but it is umpire’s call on leg stump. And next ball he is dropped by Crawley at third slip, who dives across Harry Brook – ball in and out, like a hot potato. He shakes his head ruefully. Josh Tongue reacts to a dropped catch. Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA Share Updated at 06.42 EDT

25th over: India 105-2 (Jaiswal 63, Deep 20) Atkinson purrs unobtrusively in. Jaiswal tries to reign in his attacking instincts. An absorbing battle. And a huge OBO hello to Raman Kamboh and friends, also in the first session, but of an Amsterdam stag do. “We have configured a whole stag in Amsterdam around watching the first session. A pub in rRmbrandtsplein, tom jones “sex bomb” playing and Jaiswal finding form at the most pivotal session in 23 days of cricket. “The stag (Ash) is wearing a very tasteful outfit and ready for a full day of being a proud british Indian supporting India.” Have a wonderful day Ash, may you all be in fine fettle to watch the evening session.” Share

24th over: India 103-2 (Jaiswal 62, Deep 20) A lovely buzz from the Saturday-happy crowd at The Oval, many in Graham Thorpe headbands. Akash Deep on the attack. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters Share Updated at 06.28 EDT

23rd over: India 101-2 (Jaiswal 61, Deep 19) A couple of singles then a well-run two from the last ball that brings up the hundred. Lots of flag waving from the Indians in the crowd and applause from the team, feet up on the balcony. “I dont know if my plaintive plea will be heard,” writes Will Ellen, “but if, or rather when, Harry Brook comes on to bowl please please please can whoever’s in charge of the Sky graphics have the courage of their convictions. In light of the hideous pies he was chucking down towards the fag end of the Old Trafford Test, Slow Right Arm filth seems fairly appropriate.” I will ask Ali to pass on your request. Things won’t be going to plan for England if he bowls today though… Share

22nd over: India 97-2 (Jaiswal 58, Deep 18) A friend of mine once said of a boyfriend that he was “dipped in Dettol.” Jaiswal also has this look, neat as a freshly laundered shirt. He doesn’t play like that though, and picks up four through the slips off Tongue – a risky flay that he gets away with. Four more from Deep, steered between gully and backward point. India motoring nicely this morning. Share

21st over: India 88-2 (Jaiswal 53, Deep 14) Bethell’s bowling stint is done – he was purely a devise so the bowlers could switch ends. On comes Atkinson, the pick of England’s bowlers. Deep lets fly at a a very full ball and picks up another useful four. A no ball adds to the total. Good morning Andrew Benton. “ India need a win to draw, and England need a draw to win. It’s been such a competitive series and is surely better for England’s preparation for the Ashes than if it had been a whitewash either way.” Very true. “What learning do you think they will take from it? Getting Joe Root not to take the bantz to heart is certainly something to work on.” Share

20th over: India 82-2 (Jaiswal 52, Deep 10) Josh Tongue at the other end, who bowled much better and with more venom yesterday evening than he had in the first innings. Starts with one that swings down the legside, but then on the money. India are watchful. Share

Morning session – India lead by 52 19th over: India 81-2 (Jaiswal 51, Deep 10) Jacob Bethell with the ball, which wasn’t what I was expecting. He seems to have modelled his hair on Robin Smith. Deep swipes him for four third ball. And again, on one knee – but just for two this time. Share

Here come the players. Jaiswal fiddles with his bat grip and squats behind the boundary as Jerusalem plays over the sound system. “India can’t win today, says Dinesh Karthik, “but they can lose.” Share

“Has Allen MacDonald seen Sunday’s weather forecast?” asks Matthew Doherty. As you mention it, I’ve checked. It doesn’t look too bad? Cloudy with spells of light rain. Nasser asks Broad if he misses the dressing room. No, says Broad, because he’s walked into another, with Sky. “I feel really content,” he says. Long may it continue. Share

Nasser Hussain and Stuart Broad are wandering around the England dressing room at The Oval. Ollie Pope has 14 bats in his locker. There’s also an ice bath and sauna. The biggest bat throwers of their different eras? YJB and Stokes and Nasser himself and Ramprakash. Time for a quick coffee, back shortly. Indian fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary outside the Oval. Photograph: Gareth Copley/ECB/Getty Images Share Updated at 05.48 EDT

An email! “Good morning Tanya! Hello there, Allan MacDonald. ”Looking forward to seeing how they manage to stretch *this* Test to the 5th day…

”Will be solely relying on your own excellent updates until after the Rugby’s over. ”In some ways think it’s probably time for this grumpy series to end, great though it’s been. But will miss the companionship of you and your colleagues!” Thank you! We will miss it too. For all the issues, good and bad, of the Hundred, the disappearance of Test cricket in August has been the hardest to digest. Though having said that, next year Pakistan’s men come over and play two Tests in August. Share

Sky are showing England’s three drops yesterday evening. Alas, poor Liam Dawson. Letting Jaiswal slip through the fingers twice is certainly sub-optimal. Michael Atherton is very exercised by Akash Deep putting his arm around Duckett after dismissing him – “cricket is a non-contact sport and should stay that way.” Share

And Barney’s rhapsody to Gus Atkinson – I’m very keen on his description of Duckett’s Hedgehog Sweep. Incidentally, he mentions Sonny Baker, who took three wickets at pace yesterday as Hampshire pressed Worcestershire at New Road. Share

This was Ali’s take on a memorable day two: Share