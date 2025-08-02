England v India: fifth men’s cricket Test, day three – live | England v India 2025

August 2, 2025
38th over: India 154-2 (Jaiswal 80, Akash Deep 51) And Akash Deep reaches his maiden Test fifty with a cheeky inside edge four to the square leg boundary. He uppercuts the south London air, gets a big hug from Jaiswal. A grinning (helmetless) Gill appears on the balcony too, to give him whooping applause.

19th over: India 81-2 (Jaiswal 51, Deep 10) Jacob Bethell with the ball, which wasn’t what I was expecting. He seems to have modelled his hair on Robin Smith. Deep swipes him for four third ball. And again, on one knee – but just for two this time.

Good morning! After the fiery furnace of day two, we roll into day three – which could be the crucial one in the series. And yes, we have been here before. The pitch is spicy, the players tetchy, the house full – and the weather promises to behave – barring the odd light shower.

“,”elementId”:”37748366-c844-4b5b-b4f6-673d3d375be5″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

India have a 52 run lead, eight wickets left, and Jaiswal, whose series has drifted, will have his eyes on three figures and beyond. England’s stand-in fast bowers, Atkinson excepted, will want to perform with more bells and fewer whistles second time around. Play starts at 11am, don’t miss a ball of the last Test Saturday of the summer.

39th over: India 155-2 (Jaiswal 80, Akash Deep 51) Overton, who seems to have given up on the short-ball tactics. Just a -quick- single off it.

Hello Guy Hornsby. “They’re going to rue those drops as the runs tick by, especially when Jaiswal gets to his ton. Losing Woakes was massive, but England seemed to paper over that in the first innings. Now we look a bowler short with the pitch doing less and right at the time The Oval usually sees big runs in Championship games. India have a great chance to bat England out of the game today. I know we’ll fancy anything, and if batting gets easier, perhaps we’ll have a good go, but it feels things are turning pretty fast here.”

England’s secret weapon is they won’t be scared to chase anything. And they’ve conditioned us and the opposition to think that way too.

