England penalties vs Switzerland analysed: Buddy system, Pickford bottle, crucial pauses

Watching England’s penalties of their shootout victory over Switzerland within the Euro 2024 quarter-final, it might be tempting to suppose: why do folks all the time make penalties look so onerous?

As a result of the 5 penalties — by Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold — England took have been so good all of it regarded very simple certainly.

However, in fact, it wasn’t — as generations of England gamers and followers will let you know. This was a great distance from the failures of the previous: this was a workforce that knew what they have been doing, who had deliberate all of it meticulously. It was the profitable conclusion to a course of that England have had in place for many of Gareth Southgate’s tenure however has been refined over time.

“It is a rehearsed, polished routine,” Geir Jordet, writer of the ebook Strain: Classes from the Psychology of the Penalty Shootout, tells The Athletic. “It’s screaming that they’ve the whole lot deliberate, it’s all deliberate. It’s as near machine-like penalty-taking as you will get as a workforce.”

It began earlier than a kick was taken.

Whereas Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin delivered his pre-shootout handle to the entire Swiss squad, it was notable that Southgate gathered solely the gamers who have been on the pitch on the finish of additional time. All of the substitutes and people who had been substituted — even captain and ordinary penalty-taker Harry Kane — have been on the touchline. No distractions, nothing superfluous.



Southgate additionally made a degree of talking to some gamers who didn’t take a penalty — Declan Rice, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker and John Stones — the rationale for which might grow to be clear.

It appeared as if England adopted a kind of ‘buddy system’, the place one participant could be assigned to one of many takers to help them and congratulate them after they’d taken their kick — Walker with Palmer, Shaw with Bellingham, Stones with Saka, Rice with Ivan Toney. Alexander-Arnold presumably had an assigned buddy, however that every one obtained misplaced within the bundle of everybody celebrating. Their job would have been to commiserate if any of them had missed however, in the long run, there was no want.

“They’ve invented a method to strategy this particular person occasion as a collective, workforce occasion,” says Jordet. “They’ve a construction for stopping the gamers from going at this alone. A help construction takes down the strain just a bit bit.”

It’s notable England didn’t do that in 2021, after they misplaced the ultimate of the final European Championship on penalties to Italy — one thing that Jordet criticised in his ebook. “It’s very cool that they study. That they adapt they usually get higher,” he says.

4 – Jordan Pickford has saved 4 of the 14 penalties he has confronted in shootouts at main tournaments, twice as many as all different England goalkeepers mixed saved between 1990 and 2012 (2 out of 36). Hero. pic.twitter.com/vspFL4aZLG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2024

It was a big assist that England went forward. Palmer slotted his away, Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer dived the mistaken method, after which Jordan Pickford saved his fourth penalty in three main event shootouts, including Manuel Akanji to Carlos Bacca, Andrea Belotti and Jorginho.

It was partly as a result of it was a nasty penalty, Akanji hitting his kick with little energy, low however not far sufficient to Pickford’s left. Nevertheless it was additionally partly because of Pickford’s delaying ways. As you’ll be able to see right here…

… Akanji is sort of in place, whereas Pickford has circled and walked away from the purpose, to select up his water bottle that he conveniently left about 20 yards away.

Akanji has already positioned the ball on the spot and stepped again to the highest of his run-up by the point Pickford ultimately will get there, one thing Jordet believes was an enormous mistake.

“When gamers stand in that place for eight seconds or extra, their success charge drops to under 50 per cent,” he says.

“Akanji was by far the participant who stood in that place for the longest — it was 14 seconds. He made the error of placing the ball on the spot after which instantly strolling again. You’re left in that ready place for such a very long time. What you see a variety of gamers doing — Saka, Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard (within the Premier League) — is to place the ball on the spot, however solely stroll again when the referee is prepared.

“Should you’re standing by the spot with the ball, you are able to do issues, alter the ball, you’ll be able to nonetheless maintain your self busy. However standing there and ready is a very long time to nonetheless be targeted.”

Pickford delayed issues even additional by strolling to the sting of the six-yard field to speak to the referee, all of the whereas with Akanji standing there and ready.

Finally, referee Daniele Orsato put a cease to Pickford’s ways: the picture above is from earlier than Switzerland’s fourth penalty, scored by Zeki Amdouni (above).

“He was simply going to ebook me if I wasn’t going again to the road,” stated Pickford afterwards. “I needed to play the sport a little bit bit.”

The England goalkeeper needed to depend on extra fundamental distraction ways, just like the outdated ‘pull a humorous face’ gambit. The picture above is how he tried to place Fabian Schar off — unsuccessfully, in the long run.

Pickford additionally had detailed notes on his water bottle, telling him tips on how to strategy every Swiss taker and which method to dive.

This isn’t a brand new approach, it’s one thing that goalkeepers have been doing in some vogue for years: it’s possible you’ll bear in mind Jens Lehmann having a chunk of paper tucked into his sock for Germany’s shootout towards Argentina on the 2006 World Cup. You might also bear in mind Australia goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne hurling his reverse quantity Pedro Gallese’s annotated water bottle into the gang in the course of the shootout within the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off towards Peru.



It’s additionally one thing Sommer might have finished, too: his bottle was judiciously coated with a towel for the entire shootout, so until he had a latte in there that he was making an attempt to maintain heat, he in all probability had an identical information.

What’s fascinating is Pickford didn’t fairly comply with the directions on the bottle. He did for 3 of Switzerland’s 4 penalties, together with the one he saved from Akanji, however his directions for Schar have been to ‘pretend proper, dive left’, however he really faked left and dived proper. Schar did put his kick to Pickford’s left, so it might have been even higher for England.

Regardless of the directions, Pickford gave England an enormous benefit: the psychological good thing about going forward so early is obvious. “The save in the beginning of the shootout offers you confidence,” stated Alexander-Arnold after the sport.

Bellingham went subsequent, with a deliberate strategy, a stutter step, after which waited for Sommer to dive proper and put the ball into the alternative nook. He then stared down the Swiss keeper — not essentially one thing particular to the penalty routine, however the kind of alpha transfer we have now grow to be used to from Bellingham.

Schar scored for Switzerland, then Saka stepped up. This was one which no one of an England persuasion wished to see him miss after he did so three years in the past towards Italy. The Arsenal ahead appeared to thrive on the strain, although, placing his kick proper into the nook to the keeper’s left.

“It’s one thing I embrace,” he stated after the sport. “You possibly can fail as soon as and you’ve got a alternative over whether or not you set your self in that place once more. I’m a man who’s going to place myself in that place. I believed in myself.”

It was paying homage to Stuart Pearce scoring towards Spain at Euro ’96, six years after he missed within the 1990 World Cup semi-final towards West Germany. Saka didn’t fairly let loose the kind of primal, manic scream Pearce did, however he did escape into a large smile, which was quite extra becoming for him.

“It resonated along with his persona,” says Jordet. “He couldn’t have screamed like Pearce, however his smile was equally stuffed with power.”

Certain we beat Spain in 1996? Psycho Stuart Pearce scoring. Dave Seaman saved 1 or 2?! 🦁 🦁 🦁 https://t.co/3elznqEX8G — Justin Jarrett (@justinjarrett27) July 6, 2024

Xherdan Shaqiri scored a nearly unsavable kick, then it was Toney. His approach, staring on the goalkeeper the entire time and never wanting instantly on the ball at the same time as he kicks it, is extraordinary if not distinctive; Poland’s Robert Lewandowski does one thing related.

“It’s in all probability barely inaccurate to say they don’t take a look at the ball,” says Jordet. “They use their peripheral imaginative and prescient. Their central imaginative and prescient, the one they should decide up element, is on the goalkeeper. It is advisable to have such a transparent head to execute a way like that.”

Sommer didn’t want a well-researched checklist to know what was coming: he stood as nonetheless as he might for so long as he might, however Toney is so good that even when keepers don’t dive early, he can put his penalty proper into the underside nook, as he did right here.

“Contemplating it’s my routine, I simply suppose it’s what I do,” stated Toney. “Some folks would possibly see it as loopy, however that’s simply my routine, and I follow it, and it’s been working, so hopefully it may well work when each time it’s wanted.”

Amdouni transformed his kick, so it was right down to Alexander-Arnold to seal it. Which he did emphatically, lashing his effort excessive and into the highest nook. Sommer dived the mistaken method, however it might have taken a hell of a save to cease it even when he had guessed proper.

“When the gaffer tells me I’m taking one, my stomach didn’t drop,” Alexander-Arnold stated. “A number of apply went into that second. I take pleasure in it. I knew the spot, I simply wanted to execute it.”

If there was one widespread thread linking England’s penalties, which maybe differed from Switzerland’s, it was time.



“How lengthy gamers take from the whistle to beginning their run is usually a sign of how intentionally have they deliberate issues,” says Jordet. “The English gamers on common took 5.2 seconds — the Swiss gamers took 1.3 seconds.”

It’s simple to say this after a shootout England have gained, however this implies one workforce have been in management and took their time, whereas the opposite was a little bit rushed. It’s not the time itself that’s necessary, extra what it means, as Jordet explains.

“Time in itself has no worth. That’s a nugatory metric in itself. It’s all about what it represents: why do you do it? Should you stand for 5 seconds simply because the coach has instructed you to, it has no constructive impression. However in the event you stand for 5 seconds to have extra management over your self in that second, to take the time to have two or three deep breaths that can ship constructive hormones all through your physique and thoughts, with that point you’re taking extra management over the state of affairs since you dictate if you take the kick. You make the goalkeeper stand there in a 100 per cent targeted situation, ready for you. You seize management over the second.”

And so, England are of their third semi-final in 4 tournaments beneath Southgate. And whereas there will be many justifiable complaints about how his workforce has performed in the course of the video games at Euro 2024, what’s plain is he has revolutionised the way in which England strategy penalty shootouts.

“We predict we’ve obtained course of,” stated Southgate after the sport. “We’ve been in 4, we’ve gained three. We obtained completely crucified for the one we misplaced. We refined that course of a little bit bit. We now have extra common penalty-takers within the squad than we had in 2021 and extra which were in shootouts.”

5/5 – England scored all 5 of their penalties towards Switzerland, simply the second time in 10 main event shootouts that England have scored 100% of their penalties, additionally doing so at EURO 96 vs Spain (4/4). Nerve. pic.twitter.com/vAkDL5U7NZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2024

He’s not kidding. In senior soccer for membership and nation, Palmer (12 from 12), Bellingham (5 from 5) and Alexander-Arnold (4 from 4) all have 100 per cent penalty conversion charges. Saka’s is 87.5 per cent (14 from 16) and Toney’s is 92.7 per cent (38 from 41). For context, the common conversion charge often hovers across the 75 per cent mark.

England are very protecting of their course of. You’ll discover Southgate spoke about it in generalities however supplied no specifics. When a journalist tried to ask Pickford about how he prepares an England press officer interrupted, eager that no vital secrets and techniques have been divulged.

The explanations for which are pretty apparent: they don’t need to give any of their upcoming opponents any hints in any respect.

“Now they’ve been on the market they usually have proven what they’ll do,” says Jordet, “this, in fact, offers their opponents a method to put together extra precisely, with a little bit bit extra info. Having an enormous win like it will reinforce the whole lot they’ve finished and provides them an enormous chunk of confidence; their fashion and construction is now on the market.”

For now, England gained’t fear an excessive amount of about that. And if there may be to be one other penalty shootout on for them in Germany… effectively, they gained’t fear an excessive amount of about that both.

(Further contributor: Jack Pitt-Brooke)

