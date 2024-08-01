Endrick impresses Ancelotti in debut, Real Madrid fall to AC Milan

Brazilian sensation Endrick made his Actual Madrid debut in a 1-0 pleasant loss to AC Milan on Wednesday.

The match, performed at Chicago’s Soldier Discipline in entrance of a crowd of 61,568, served as a showcase for the 18-year-old ahead regardless of the absence of a number of of Madrid’s star gamers, together with Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo.

Endrick had just one shot on purpose in his 45 minutes earlier than being substituted at halftime as half of a bigger rotation by supervisor Carlo Ancelotti, who praised Endrick’s expertise.

“He [Endrick] is somebody who has one thing actually particular,” Ancelotti mentioned. “He is very quick, very harmful in tight areas, has the power to show with velocity in little house, very agile in getting himself free and all these qualities he has means he is an important expertise. It is uncommon to see a participant with these kinds of traits.”

Brazilian prodigy Endrick performed 45 minutes in his debut for Actual Madrid. Picture by Antonio Villalba/Actual Madrid by way of Getty Pictures

Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze scored the decisive purpose for Milan within the 56th minute to provide Portuguese supervisor Paulo Fonseca’s aspect Milan its second victory in two pre-season matches.

“We competed, we fought, we did some good issues. The primary recreation of the pre-season with numerous children, the necessary factor was to compete which we did for the entire recreation. There have been some good moments and others we may enhance on however that is regular,” Ancelotti added.

Madrid's subsequent step in america tour is an version of 'El Clasico' towards Barcelona in New Jersey on Saturday.