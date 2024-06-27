Emotions run high for Chicago Bulls NBA Draft pick Matas Buzelis

It was a really emotional night time for Chicago native Matas Buzelis.

He was chosen No. 11 total within the 2024 NBA Draft by his hometown Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Whereas draft night time is a particular one for all in attendance, this second meant a bit extra for the ahead. When Buzelis heard his identify known as, the feelings had been seen on his face as he acquired teary-eyed earlier than hugging his relations in attendance who had been equally as emotional.

“I’m blessed, man,” Buzelis mentioned instantly after being drafted. “That is what I needed. I needed to be right here. Due to the Bulls group. I’m able to work, I used to be born for this.”

Buzelis is a 6-foot-9 small ahead who performed for the NBA G-League Ignite crew this previous season. He averaged 14.1 factors, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per sport.

Yahoo Sports activities’ NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek gave the Chicago Bulls an A- grade for the choose.

“Buzelis shot the ball below 30% from 3-point vary throughout his one season with the Ignite however has nice measurement at 6-foot-9 and the power to area the ground. He is snug taking gamers off the dribble and has good footwork and ball expertise in dribble hand-offs on the wing.”

Buzelis grew up in Willowbrook, Illinois, only a few miles away from Chicago. He performed his freshman 12 months at Hinsdale Central Excessive College, suiting up for the sophomore crew. He went on to play at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, and Dawn Christian Academy in Kansas throughout his senior season.

His mother and father, Kristina Jankauskaitė and Aidas Buzelis, performed professionally of their native Lithuania. Buzelis’ father performed within the Lithuanian Basketball League.