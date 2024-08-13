Emotional Miley Cyrus becomes youngest Disney Legend

Watch: Emotional Miley Cyrus says she was ‘so proud’ to be Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus has change into the youngest-ever star to obtain Disney legend standing. The singer rose to fame taking part in Hannah Montana within the Disney Channel collection which first aired in 2006 when she was 13. In an emotional speech at fan conference D23 on Sunday, Miley mentioned she was “nonetheless proud to have been Hannah Montana”. She received her first Grammy earlier this yr for Flowers, which was recognised as 2023’s document of the yr and spent 10 weeks at primary within the UK.

The 31-year-old acquired a standing ovation from the 12,000-strong crowd when she collected her award on the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California, residence of Disneyland. She instructed the viewers “a little bit little bit of the whole lot has modified” since her breakout position taking part in a youngster main a double life as a pop star “however on the similar time nothing has modified in any respect”.

‘A little bit lady with a giant dream’

Miley was introduced out on stage as nation singer Lainey Wilson sang considered one of Hannah Montana’s hottest tracks, The Better of Each Worlds. She grew to become emotional as she instructed the viewers of her first efficiency as Hannah. “We wanted footage of her taking part in offered out concert events however no-one knew who she, aka Miley, was,” she mentioned. Tickets got away at a procuring centre, she continued, “the place I might have my first free live performance”. “In actuality I used to be a little bit lady in a blonde wig on the mall with a giant dream. “However in my coronary heart I used to be Hannah Montana and I used to be so proud to be,” she mentioned. “This award is devoted to Hannah and all of her superb, loyal followers, and to everybody who has made my dream a actuality. “To cite the legend herself, This Is The Life.”

Getty Photos Miley was solid as Hannah Montana in 2006 and performed the pop star for 5 years

Miley additionally joked that she “undoubtedly wasn’t created in a lab”, in a nod to rumours that Disney children are created within the Californian Disney workplace. “If I used to be, there should have been a bug within the system which induced me to malfunction someplace between the years of 2013 and 2016.” Miley left behind her Disney child picture with the 2013 launched of her fourth album, Bangerz. In the identical yr she did a duet of We Cannot Cease with Blurred Traces singer Robin Thicke on the MTV VMAs. The efficiency was so provocative that it even drew criticism from the inventor of the froth finger – a prop Miley utilized in memorable methods throughout the present.

Reuters Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford was additionally honoured on the occasion

Miley wasn’t the one star honoured on the conference – Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford was additionally named as a Disney Legend, alongside Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis. Harrison mentioned he was “actually delighted and a little bit bit embarrassed” to be honoured but in addition “so very grateful”. “I’ve the privilege of being a storyteller, an assisted storyteller,” the 82-year-old mentioned. “I really like the individuals I’ve had the chance to work with.” Jamie was launched by Imply Women star Lindsay Lohan, who performed her daughter within the 2003 model of Freaky Friday. They’re as a consequence of reprise their roles subsequent yr within the sequel, Freakier Friday. Jamie, who received an Oscar final yr for All the pieces In every single place All At As soon as, additionally grew to become emotional throughout the ceremony. “The reality is, legends aren’t fashioned,” the 65-year-old instructed the viewers. “They’re created once they’re nurtured and educated.” It wasn’t simply stars celebrated on the ceremony. In complete, 14 individuals have been recognised as Disney Legends on the occasion. They embody composer John Williams, costume designer Colleen Atwood and Disneyland’s first ever full-time black tour information, Martha Blanding.